Blast at Mexico hospital
Federal police stand guard as members of a rescue team work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A broken reception window is seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police officers stand guard as rescue teams work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers arrive at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Emergency responders work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Relatives of victims cry at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers wait to enter the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police stand guard near the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers arrive at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of Red Cross walk past police officers at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police officers run near the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Drafted into Ukraine's war
Ukraine turns to conscription amid the escalating conflict with pro-Russian separatists.
Inside Kobani
Touring the devastated town after Kurdish forces lifted the four-month siege by Islamic State militants.
Grieving families of MH370
Malaysia declares the disappearance of Flight MH370 an accident as the search for the plane goes on.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.