Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 17, 2015 | 3:05pm EDT

Blast in Bangkok

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital, killing at least 12 people, police and a rescue worker said. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital,...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital, killing at least 12 people, police and a rescue worker said. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 13
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
2 / 13
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
3 / 13
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 13
Experts investigate at the site of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Experts investigate at the site of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Experts investigate at the site of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 13
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 13
Blood is seen near a victim's shoe, as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Blood is seen near a victim's shoe, as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Blood is seen near a victim's shoe, as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 13
Bodies of victims are covered with white sheet among wreckages of motorcycles and other debris as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Bodies of victims are covered with white sheet among wreckages of motorcycles and other debris as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Bodies of victims are covered with white sheet among wreckages of motorcycles and other debris as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 13
Experts work at the site of the blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Experts work at the site of the blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Experts work at the site of the blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
9 / 13
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
10 / 13
Security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
11 / 13
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
12 / 13
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
In the ruins of Tianjin

In the ruins of Tianjin

Next Slideshows

In the ruins of Tianjin

In the ruins of Tianjin

Images from the aftermath of deadly blasts in the Chinese port city.

Aug 17 2015
Jury duty for Trump

Jury duty for Trump

The real estate mogul arrives for jury duty in Manhattan.

Aug 17 2015
Mothers Against Senseless Killings

Mothers Against Senseless Killings

In Chicago, violence has reached alarming levels this year particularly in the poorest neighborhoods and MASK is reaching out to the community in hopes of...

Aug 15 2015
The Gaza shore

The Gaza shore

Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.

Aug 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast