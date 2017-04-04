Blast in St. Petersburg metro
An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Duko
An iniured person walks outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A train carriage damaged from an explosion, is seen at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Mikhail Ognev/Fontanka.ru
An injured person stands outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Emergency services direct pedestrians outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
General view of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People gather outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station after an explosion tore through a train carriage in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Igor Russak
Members of the Emergency services stand outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Igor Russak
A man leaves flowers during a memorial service for victims of a blast in St.Petersburg metro, outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Igor Russak
