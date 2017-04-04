Edition:
Blast in St. Petersburg metro

An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Duko

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
An iniured person walks outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A train carriage damaged from an explosion, is seen at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Mikhail Ognev/Fontanka.ru

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
An injured person stands outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Emergency services direct pedestrians outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
General view of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
General view of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
People gather outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station after an explosion tore through a train carriage in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
General view of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Members of the Emergency services stand outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A man leaves flowers during a memorial service for victims of a blast in St.Petersburg metro, outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
