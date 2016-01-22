Blast scene CSI
A vehicle is blown up during a course on blast scene investigation near Hua Hin, Thailand January 17, 2016. The two-week course, taught by experts from the ATF, is held at least once a year in Thailand. But recent events have added new urgency to an...more
On Jan. 14, just days after the course began, Indonesian militants launched an attack in central Jakarta with pistols and homemade bombs. Eight people died, including the four militants. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, raising...more
Five months before that, another improvised explosive device tore through a popular shrine in Bangkok, killing 20 people, most of them foreign tourists. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
"The whole world knows there is a bomb threat in Southeast Asia now," said Gunalan Muniandy, one of eight Malaysian police officers taking the course with counterparts from Thailand, Cambodia and Laos. "We better get prepared for the...more
A dummy acting as a motorcycle suicide bomber is blown up next to a vehicle during a course on blast scene investigation near Hua Hin, Thailand January 17, 2016. To match SOUTHEASTASIA-SECURITY/ REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A view of the aftermath of a simulated attack on a vehicle by a dummy acting as a motorcycle suicide bomber during the course, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An expert from the ATF equips a dummy with a suicide vest to be detonated during a course on blast scene investigation, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The face of dummy used to simulate a suicide bomber is marked with a flag among the debris of a blast, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The wreckage of a car destroyed in a blast is pictured, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A police officer holds evidence markers while searching for clues among the debris, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A dummy acting as a motorcycle suicide bomber simulates an attack on a vehicle before being blown up, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A vehicle is blown up during a course on blast scene investigation, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A vehicle rigged with explosives is seen before being blown up, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The wreckage of a vehicle that was blown up, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An expert from the ATF opens a C-4 package to prepare an improvised explosive device, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police officers from Laos search for clues in the wreckage of a car destroyed in a blast, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Experts from the ATF prepare improvised explosive devices, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An expert from the ATF places an improvised explosive device under a car before detonating it, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The wreckage of a vehicle that was blown up, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Improvised explosive devices made with a toolbox and frying pan are seen on a table before being detonated, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
The disputed Jordan Valley
Israel plans to appropriate a large tract of fertile land in the occupied West Bank.
Bern-ing man
On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.
Iran hostages return home
Americans released by Iran in a prisoner swap return home.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.