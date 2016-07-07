Blasting into space
The Soyuz MS spacecraft carrying the crew of Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil...more
The Soyuz MS spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The International Space Station crew members (L to R) Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan walk after donning space suits at the Baikonur cosmodrome. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Takuya Onishi of Japan waves to his family members from a bus as he leaves to board a spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Kate Rubins of the U.S. gestures from a bus before leaving for pre-flight preparations at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The International Space Station crew members (L to R) Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Crew members, astronaut Kate Rubins of NASA, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and astronaut Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Crew member, astronaut Kate Rubins of NASA speaks while sitting behind a glass wall during a news conference before the launch to the International Space Station at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
