Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2013 | 12:15pm EST

Blasts hit Iranian embassy in Beirut

<p>Fires burn and smoke rises from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine</p>

Fires burn and smoke rises from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Fires burn and smoke rises from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine

<p>A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisy</p>

A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisy

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisy

<p>Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy (L) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir</p>

Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy (L) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy (L) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

<p>Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A domestic worker covered with blood reacts near the site of explosions close to the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

A domestic worker covered with blood reacts near the site of explosions close to the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A domestic worker covered with blood reacts near the site of explosions close to the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

<p>Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

<p>A soldier and policeman gesture at the site of the explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

A soldier and policeman gesture at the site of the explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A soldier and policeman gesture at the site of the explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

<p>A security personnel officer looks back as he walks past a burnt motorcycle at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

A security personnel officer looks back as he walks past a burnt motorcycle at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A security personnel officer looks back as he walks past a burnt motorcycle at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

<p>The site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, is seen in this general view November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

The site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, is seen in this general view November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, is seen in this general view November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Schoolchildren cry near the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Schoolchildren cry near the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Schoolchildren cry near the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Medical personnel transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Medical personnel transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Medical personnel transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A man walks near burning cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine</p>

A man walks near burning cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A man walks near burning cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine

<p>Army soldiers, security police officers and civilians gather around a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

Army soldiers, security police officers and civilians gather around a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Army soldiers, security police officers and civilians gather around a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

<p>Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir</p>

Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

<p>Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

<p>Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Civil defence personnel carry a wounded man at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Civil defence personnel carry a wounded man at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Civil defence personnel carry a wounded man at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

<p>Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

<p>Lebanese Army soldiers inspect the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy complex (R) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Lebanese Army soldiers inspect the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy complex (R) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Lebanese Army soldiers inspect the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy complex (R) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

