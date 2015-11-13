Edition:
Blasts in Beirut

A woman stands on her damaged balcony at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. Lebanon observed a national day of mourning on Friday after two suicide bombs the day before killed 43 people in southern Beirut, in an act the United Nations condemned overnight as "despicable." REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Blood stains are seen on stairs at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Lebanese army soldiers and security forces gather as Lebanese and Hezbollah flags are erected at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Lebanese army soldiers and forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
An injured woman reacts to her wounds inside a hospital after two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A Lebanese army soldier walks past damaged motorbikes at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Residents and Lebanese army members use a crane to inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Injured residents rest inside a hospital after two explosions happened in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Boys stand on merchandises from damaged shops at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Residents and members of the Lebanese army inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A motorcycle is seen amid residents inspecting a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A man carrying a gun uses his phone in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Civil Defense members carry a stretcher through a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A man walks near a blood stain in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The remains of a body is seen amid a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Jihadi John uncovered

Next Slideshows

Islamic State leader "Jihadi John", a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, was likely killed in an air strike in Syria.

Nov 13 2015
Sinjar offensive

Backed by U.S. air strikes, Kurdish forces say they have defeated Islamic State in Sinjar, Iraq.

Nov 13 2015
Battling Islamic State

Armies, militias, insurgent groups and rebels are all drawn into the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Nov 12 2015
Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 12 2015

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

