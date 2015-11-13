Blasts in Beirut
A woman stands on her damaged balcony at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. Lebanon observed a national day of mourning on Friday after two suicide bombs the day before killed 43 people in southern...more
Blood stains are seen on stairs at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese army soldiers and security forces gather as Lebanese and Hezbollah flags are erected at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Lebanese army soldiers and forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
An injured woman reacts to her wounds inside a hospital after two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A Lebanese army soldier walks past damaged motorbikes at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Residents and Lebanese army members use a crane to inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Injured residents rest inside a hospital after two explosions happened in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Boys stand on merchandises from damaged shops at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Residents and members of the Lebanese army inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A motorcycle is seen amid residents inspecting a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A man carrying a gun uses his phone in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defense members carry a stretcher through a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A man walks near a blood stain in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
The remains of a body is seen amid a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
