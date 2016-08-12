Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 12, 2016 | 12:30pm EDT

Blasts in Thailand resort towns

Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. A series of blasts hit three of the most popular tourist resorts as well as towns in southern Thailand on Thursday and Friday, killing four people and wounding dozens, days after the country voted to accept a military-backed constitution. Dailynews via REUTERS

Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. A series of blasts hit three of the most popular tourist resorts as well as towns in southern Thailand on Thursday and Friday, killing four people and...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. A series of blasts hit three of the most popular tourist resorts as well as towns in southern Thailand on Thursday and Friday, killing four people and wounding dozens, days after the country voted to accept a military-backed constitution. Dailynews via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
A plant pot is seen at the scene after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Four bombs exploded in the upscale resort of Hua Hin, about 200 km (125 miles) south of Bangkok, on Thursday evening and Friday morning, killing two people and wounding at least 24. Dailynews via REUTERS

A plant pot is seen at the scene after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Four bombs exploded in the upscale resort of Hua Hin, about 200 km (125 miles) south of Bangkok, on Thursday evening and...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A plant pot is seen at the scene after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Four bombs exploded in the upscale resort of Hua Hin, about 200 km (125 miles) south of Bangkok, on Thursday evening and Friday morning, killing two people and wounding at least 24. Dailynews via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Other blasts hit the tourist island of Phuket, a resort town in Phang Nga province, and Surat Thani, a city that is the gateway to popular islands such as Koh Samui in Thailand's Gulf. Dailynews via REUTERS

An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Other blasts hit the tourist island of Phuket, a resort town in Phang Nga province, and Surat Thani, a city that is the...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Other blasts hit the tourist island of Phuket, a resort town in Phang Nga province, and Surat Thani, a city that is the gateway to popular islands such as Koh Samui in Thailand's Gulf. Dailynews via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Hua Hin is home to the Klai Kangwon royal palace, which translates as "Far from Worries", where King Bhumibol Adulayadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, and his wife, Queen Sirikit, have lived in recent years. Neither were there during the attacks, as both are in hospital in Bangkok. Dailynews via REUTERS

Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Hua Hin is home to the Klai Kangwon royal palace, which translates as "Far from Worries", where King Bhumibol Adulayadej, the world's longest reigning...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Hua Hin is home to the Klai Kangwon royal palace, which translates as "Far from Worries", where King Bhumibol Adulayadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, and his wife, Queen Sirikit, have lived in recent years. Neither were there during the attacks, as both are in hospital in Bangkok. Dailynews via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Friday was a public holiday in Thailand to mark the queen's birthday, which is celebrated as Mother's Day. Dailynews via REUTERS

An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Friday was a public holiday in Thailand to mark the queen's birthday, which is celebrated as Mother's Day. Dailynews...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Friday was a public holiday in Thailand to mark the queen's birthday, which is celebrated as Mother's Day. Dailynews via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
A shoe found near a damaged wall is seen after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. No group has claimed responsibility, though suspicion could fall on insurgents in Muslim-majority provinces in southern Thailand. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A shoe found near a damaged wall is seen after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. No group has claimed responsibility, though suspicion could fall on insurgents in...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A shoe found near a damaged wall is seen after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. No group has claimed responsibility, though suspicion could fall on insurgents in Muslim-majority provinces in southern Thailand. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
6 / 20
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official checks at the scene of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. Preliminary evidence showed the bombs were low-explosive devices devised to "make an announcement" rather than cause maximum harm, he said. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official checks at the scene of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. Preliminary evidence showed the bombs were low-explosive devices devised to...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official checks at the scene of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. Preliminary evidence showed the bombs were low-explosive devices devised to "make an announcement" rather than cause maximum harm, he said. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Close
7 / 20
Officials check the scene after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. Ahead of the blasts, police had intelligence an attack was imminent, but had no precise information on location or timing, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda told reporters in Bangkok on Friday. "We just didn't know which day something would happen," he said. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Officials check the scene after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. Ahead of the blasts, police had intelligence an attack was imminent, but had no precise information on...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Officials check the scene after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. Ahead of the blasts, police had intelligence an attack was imminent, but had no precise information on location or timing, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda told reporters in Bangkok on Friday. "We just didn't know which day something would happen," he said. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
8 / 20
Injured people receive first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Since Sunday's referendum on the constitution, there have been attacks in seven provinces using improvised explosive devices and firebombs, Chakthip said. REUTERS/Dailynews

Injured people receive first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Since Sunday's referendum on the constitution, there have been attacks in seven provinces using improvised explosive devices...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Injured people receive first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Since Sunday's referendum on the constitution, there have been attacks in seven provinces using improvised explosive devices and firebombs, Chakthip said. REUTERS/Dailynews
Close
9 / 20
A damaged public telephone booth is seen at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

A damaged public telephone booth is seen at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A damaged public telephone booth is seen at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Close
10 / 20
Rescuers and medical officers push an injured person on a gurney at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Rescuers and medical officers push an injured person on a gurney at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Rescuers and medical officers push an injured person on a gurney at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Close
11 / 20
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS

Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS
Close
12 / 20
Police raise their hands as they check the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Police raise their hands as they check the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Police raise their hands as they check the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
13 / 20
Police look at bags of evidence collected from scenes after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Police look at bags of evidence collected from scenes after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Police look at bags of evidence collected from scenes after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
14 / 20
An injured woman is stretchered into an ambulance after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS

An injured woman is stretchered into an ambulance after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
An injured woman is stretchered into an ambulance after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
A piece of debris found at the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in seen this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A piece of debris found at the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in seen this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A piece of debris found at the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in seen this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
16 / 20
The site of one of two bomb blasts which occurred on August 11, 2016, in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

The site of one of two bomb blasts which occurred on August 11, 2016, in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
The site of one of two bomb blasts which occurred on August 11, 2016, in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Close
17 / 20
Rescuers and medical officers carry an injured person onto an ambulance truck after a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Rescuers and medical officers carry an injured person onto an ambulance truck after a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Rescuers and medical officers carry an injured person onto an ambulance truck after a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Close
18 / 20
Injured people receive first aid after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews vis REUTERS

Injured people receive first aid after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews vis REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Injured people receive first aid after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews vis REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official inspects the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official inspects the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official inspects the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rio Olympics: Day 6

Rio Olympics: Day 6

Next Slideshows

Rio Olympics: Day 6

Rio Olympics: Day 6

Highlights from the sixth day of competition at the Rio Games.

Aug 11 2016
Simone Biles wins gymnastics gold

Simone Biles wins gymnastics gold

Labeled the greatest ever female gymnast, the American mopped up the title by a margin of 2.100 points.

Aug 11 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 11 2016
Forest fires ravage Portugal

Forest fires ravage Portugal

Thousands of Portuguese firefighters struggled to control nearly 200 forest fires after flames killed at least four people on the mainland and the island of...

Aug 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast