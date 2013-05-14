Blasts shake Turkey
A man checks an apartment on a damaged building at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Ahmet Uyan, 45, and Ahmet Ceyhan, 23, who were killed in yesterday's car bombings mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Officials work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A shop owner stands in his damaged shop at the site of a twin bomb blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters
A woman walks on scorched rubble in a damaged store at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The body of a victim of one of the twin car bombings is pulled out of a manhole on a road in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Officials work on one of the sites of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Ahmet Uyan, 45, and Ahmet Ceyhan, 23, who were killed in yesterday's car bombings, mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters
A man stands by a burnt bike near one of the scene of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue officers work at a damaged building at the site of blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A search and rescue team member and his dog work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Ahmet Uyan, 45, and Ahmet Ceyhan, 23, who were killed in yesterday's car bombings, mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People carry a coffin of a victim killed in yesterday's car bombings in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
One of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks seen through a damaged building in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Officials work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A forensic officer works on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue team members work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Huseyin Guduk, 30, who was killed in yesterday's car bombings, mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
