Blazing high rise collapses in Iran
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in downtown Tehran, the city's mayor...more
Firefighters react at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. One witness described the 17-storey commercial building's collapse as like a "scene from a horror movie." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Tehran. State TV reported that at least 75 people, including 45 firefighters, had been hurt when the building came crashing down in a giant cloud of dust. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "About 25 firefighters are trapped inside and rescue teams are trying to get them out," Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told state TV from the scene. Most of the hurt had been...more
A view shows the remains of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The building's occupants were evacuated but firefighters had still been trying to control the blaze when it came down. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. State TV said the building housed garment manufacturers and broadcast footage of business owners trying to enter the building's ruins as rescue teams scoured the wreckage...more
A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "Our main worry is about those firefighters trapped under rubble," Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Emergency Medical Services, told IRNA. "All the nearby hospitals are on...more
Smoke rises from a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. The Plasco building in southern Tehran was more than 50 years old. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said it "had caught fire in the past". Tasnim reported that the fire had started on the...more
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. A fire department spokesman told state TV that the building's occupants "had been warned repeatedly in the past months by the municipality to evacuate the building because of...more
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The owner of a nearby grocery store, forced by police to leave the area, told Reuters by telephone that "it was like a horror movie. The building collapsed in front of...more
Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A wounded firefighter stands at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers operate at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
