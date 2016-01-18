Blessing of the animals

A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San...more

A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

