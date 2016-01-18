Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 18, 2016 | 3:00pm EST

Blessing of the animals

A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 14
A girl pushes her dog in a pram after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A girl pushes her dog in a pram after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A girl pushes her dog in a pram after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
2 / 14
A priest blesses dogs outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A priest blesses dogs outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A priest blesses dogs outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 14
Dogs look at a priest as they are blessed outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Dogs look at a priest as they are blessed outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Dogs look at a priest as they are blessed outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
4 / 14
A priest blesses a rooster outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A priest blesses a rooster outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A priest blesses a rooster outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
5 / 14
A dog tries to smell a statue of San Anton on the stage as it is showed for adoption after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A dog tries to smell a statue of San Anton on the stage as it is showed for adoption after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A dog tries to smell a statue of San Anton on the stage as it is showed for adoption after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 14
A woman holds a dog and a document after receiving blessings from a priest outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman holds a dog and a document after receiving blessings from a priest outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A woman holds a dog and a document after receiving blessings from a priest outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
7 / 14
A dog looks on before it is blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A dog looks on before it is blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A dog looks on before it is blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
8 / 14
Dogs wait to receive blessings from a priest outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Dogs wait to receive blessings from a priest outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Dogs wait to receive blessings from a priest outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
9 / 14
A man takes communion next to a man with his dog during a mass inside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A man takes communion next to a man with his dog during a mass inside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A man takes communion next to a man with his dog during a mass inside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
10 / 14
A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
11 / 14
Dogs play before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Dogs play before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Dogs play before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
12 / 14
A dog reacts as it is blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A dog reacts as it is blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A dog reacts as it is blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
13 / 14
A dog looks through a hole in a carp after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A dog looks through a hole in a carp after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A dog looks through a hole in a carp after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Horses though fire

Horses though fire

Next Slideshows

Horses though fire

Horses though fire

According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of a small village in Spain to purify the...

Jan 18 2016
Pigeon party

Pigeon party

Pigeon enthusiasts flock to the British Homing World show in Blackpool.

Jan 18 2016
Powerball fever

Powerball fever

The Powerball lottery jackpot hit $1.5 billion, making it the largest-ever U.S. lottery prize.

Jan 15 2016
On the slopes of Iran

On the slopes of Iran

Skiers carve up the powder at Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran.

Jan 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast