Blessing of the dogs
A woman prays as she holds her dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman prays as she holds her dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses it at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses it at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman receives a consecrated wafer from a priest as he holds his dog before getting it blessed at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman receives a consecrated wafer from a priest as he holds his dog before getting it blessed at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Owners attend a mass with their dogs, before getting them blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Owners attend a mass with their dogs, before getting them blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog stands next to its owner during a mass before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog stands next to its owner during a mass before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man attends a mass with his dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man attends a mass with his dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman walks her dogs to get blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman walks her dogs to get blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman attends a mass with her dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman attends a mass with her dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog gets blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog gets blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man uses an iPad to take a picture of his wife and their dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man uses an iPad to take a picture of his wife and their dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman cries holding a picture of her missing dog, as a priest blesses her, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman cries holding a picture of her missing dog, as a priest blesses her, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A family attends mass with their dog, before getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A family attends mass with their dog, before getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman poses with her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman poses with her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog is seen after getting blessed by a priest outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog is seen after getting blessed by a priest outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man holds his dog on a post after, getting it blessed by a priest, outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man holds his dog on a post after, getting it blessed by a priest, outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
California's overcrowded prisons
Inside California's overcrowded prison system.
Searching for Sesame Street
The beloved characters from Sesame Street have made cameos in some unusual places.
Plastinated animals
German anatomist Gunther von Hagens has preserved animals using the same plastination technique as his "Body Worlds" figures.
Women of Saudi Arabia
A look at the life of women in the conservative Muslim country of Saudi Arabia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.