Thu Oct 16, 2014

Blind job fair

Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) meets with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Job seeker Shirley Leung (L) is interviewed by Richard Curtis, vice president for talent acquisition at State Street Bank, at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Visually impaired job seeker Ricardo Scarello (R) talks to representatives from the National Industries for the Blind at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) talks to Joe Buizon (C), employment services specialist with the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, after O'Driscoll met with many of the 30 companies represented at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ricardo Scarello's guide dog Pakse waits while Scarello talks to representatives from Raytheon at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll waits for his ride after meeting with many of the 30 companies represented at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Job seekers with visual impairments and potential employers talk at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Job seeker George Kosso Kamara (L) talks to Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Richard O'Driscoll and his guide dog Maxwell leave the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (R) shakes hands with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

