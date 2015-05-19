Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 18, 2015 | 9:46pm EDT

Blind track meet

Tyeisha Gillyard (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind, Esmeralda Chavez (C), from the New York Institute for Special Education, and Kelsey Lora, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the girls 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Esmeralda Chavez is in the ninth grade and came in third place in the 50-yard dash; Kelsey Lora is in the tenth grade and she placed first in the 50-yard dash; Tyeisha Gillyard is a senior and is competing in the track tournament for the first time. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tyeisha Gillyard (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind, Esmeralda Chavez (C), from the New York Institute for Special Education, and Kelsey Lora, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the girls 75-yard dash during the...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Tyeisha Gillyard (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind, Esmeralda Chavez (C), from the New York Institute for Special Education, and Kelsey Lora, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the girls 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Esmeralda Chavez is in the ninth grade and came in third place in the 50-yard dash; Kelsey Lora is in the tenth grade and she placed first in the 50-yard dash; Tyeisha Gillyard is a senior and is competing in the track tournament for the first time. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 15
Angela Villota, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the girls 50-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Angela Villota is in the tenth grade and she placed first in the shot put and football throw. Over 80 student athletes who are blind or visually impaired from five different schools for the blind in the eastern United States participated in the event. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Angela Villota, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the girls 50-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Angela Villota, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the girls 50-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Angela Villota is in the tenth grade and she placed first in the shot put and football throw. Over 80 student athletes who are blind or visually impaired from five different schools for the blind in the eastern United States participated in the event. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 15
Jamie Crosser, from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, finishes the 880-yard race in the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Jamie Crosser finished first in the 880-yard run. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jamie Crosser, from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, finishes the 880-yard race in the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Jamie Crosser, from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, finishes the 880-yard race in the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Jamie Crosser finished first in the 880-yard run. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 15
Ahmad Kayed (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind, cheers on his teammates during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Ahmad Kayed will be graduating from the Overbrook School for the Blind in a few weeks and this year he was also one of the captains of the swim team. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ahmad Kayed (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind, cheers on his teammates during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Ahmad Kayed (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind, cheers on his teammates during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Ahmad Kayed will be graduating from the Overbrook School for the Blind in a few weeks and this year he was also one of the captains of the swim team. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 15
Tyeisha Gillyard (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind and Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the girls 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Esmeralda Chavez is in the ninth grade and came in third place in the 50-yard dash; Tyeisha Gillyard is a senior and is competing in the track tournament for the first time. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tyeisha Gillyard (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind and Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the girls 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Tyeisha Gillyard (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind and Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the girls 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Esmeralda Chavez is in the ninth grade and came in third place in the 50-yard dash; Tyeisha Gillyard is a senior and is competing in the track tournament for the first time. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 15
Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the standing long jump during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Esmeralda Chavez is in the ninth grade and came in third place in the 50-yard dash. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the standing long jump during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the standing long jump during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Esmeralda Chavez is in the ninth grade and came in third place in the 50-yard dash. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 15
Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, swings while waiting for the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament to begin at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Sarai Ramirez is in the tenth grade and she placed first in the long jump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, swings while waiting for the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament to begin at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, swings while waiting for the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament to begin at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Sarai Ramirez is in the tenth grade and she placed first in the long jump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 15
Dashawn Allen, from West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, competes in the softball throw during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Dashawn Allen finished in second place in the softball throw. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dashawn Allen, from West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, competes in the softball throw during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Dashawn Allen, from West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, competes in the softball throw during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Dashawn Allen finished in second place in the softball throw. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 15
The lanes of the track are reflected in the glasses of Ricky Charlaton, from the Overbrook School for the Blind, during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Ricky Charlton is a senior and placed second in the 220-yard race with guide runner. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The lanes of the track are reflected in the glasses of Ricky Charlaton, from the Overbrook School for the Blind, during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
The lanes of the track are reflected in the glasses of Ricky Charlaton, from the Overbrook School for the Blind, during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Ricky Charlton is a senior and placed second in the 220-yard race with guide runner. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 15
Eric Rosso, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the softball throw during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Eric Rosso is in the eleventh grade and he placed second in the 50-yard and 75-yard dashes, first in the softball throw and in the shot put. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Eric Rosso, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the softball throw during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Eric Rosso, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the softball throw during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Eric Rosso is in the eleventh grade and he placed second in the 50-yard and 75-yard dashes, first in the softball throw and in the shot put. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 15
Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, waits to compete in the girls 50-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Blind runners hold on to handles on wires to guide them down the track and help them stay in their lane. Esmeralda Chavez is in the ninth grade and came in third place in the 50-yard dash. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, waits to compete in the girls 50-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, waits to compete in the girls 50-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Blind runners hold on to handles on wires to guide them down the track and help them stay in their lane. Esmeralda Chavez is in the ninth grade and came in third place in the 50-yard dash. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 15
Marvin Pearson, from Overbrook School for the Blind, and Eric Rosso, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the boys 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Marvin Pearson is a senior and placed first in the 50, 75 and 330 yard races; Eric Rosso is in the eleventh grade and he placed second in the 50-yard and 75-yard dashes, first in the softball throw and in the shot put. Blind runners hold on to handles on wires to guide them down the track and help them stay in their lane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marvin Pearson, from Overbrook School for the Blind, and Eric Rosso, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the boys 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Marvin Pearson, from Overbrook School for the Blind, and Eric Rosso, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the boys 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Marvin Pearson is a senior and placed first in the 50, 75 and 330 yard races; Eric Rosso is in the eleventh grade and he placed second in the 50-yard and 75-yard dashes, first in the softball throw and in the shot put. Blind runners hold on to handles on wires to guide them down the track and help them stay in their lane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 15
Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the long jump during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Sarai Ramirez is in the tenth grade and she placed first in the long jump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the long jump during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the long jump during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Sarai Ramirez is in the tenth grade and she placed first in the long jump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 15
Teammates cheer as Kevin Eckler (R), from the Perkins School for the Blind, runs the tandem mile with his coach Brianna Stewart during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. At the meet, Eckler finished in sixth place in the 50-yard dash blind division, third in the mile, and fourth in the standing broad jump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Teammates cheer as Kevin Eckler (R), from the Perkins School for the Blind, runs the tandem mile with his coach Brianna Stewart during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School in...more

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Teammates cheer as Kevin Eckler (R), from the Perkins School for the Blind, runs the tandem mile with his coach Brianna Stewart during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. At the meet, Eckler finished in sixth place in the 50-yard dash blind division, third in the mile, and fourth in the standing broad jump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 15
REUTERS/Brian Snyder

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
A Euromaidan wedding

A Euromaidan wedding

Next Slideshows

A Euromaidan wedding

A Euromaidan wedding

A couple who met while protesting in Ukraine marry in a Canadian park, inviting the general public to celebrate with them.

May 18 2015
Cities in the clouds

Cities in the clouds

Cities enveloped in fog and clouds.

May 18 2015
Archers of the Amazon

Archers of the Amazon

A new program is providing Amazon native children with modern archery equipment to try for a place on the Brazil team with the 2016 Olympics.

May 15 2015
Rolling out the red carpet

Rolling out the red carpet

In the ruins of Gaza, on the Air Force One tarmac and outside 10 Downing Street, the red carpet is rolled out for special events.

May 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast