Blind track meet

Marvin Pearson, from Overbrook School for the Blind, and Eric Rosso, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the boys 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Marvin Pearson is a senior and placed first in the 50, 75 and 330 yard races; Eric Rosso is in the eleventh grade and he placed second in the 50-yard and 75-yard dashes, first in the softball throw and in the shot put. Blind runners hold on to handles on wires to guide them down the track and help them stay in their lane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

