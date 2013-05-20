Blind track meet
Britini Witter (L), from Overbrook School for the Blind, and her guide runner Andrea Stein compete in the girls' mile at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. More than 80 student athletes who are blind or visually impaired from six schools along the east coast of the United States compete in the meet. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
CJ Thomas (front), from the Maryland School for the Blind, leads his teammates in warm-ups for the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament, hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zachary Watson, from the Overbrook School for the Blind, competes at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eddie Cox (L) and his teammate, fellow student and guide runner Daniel Cannon, both from the West Virginia School for the Blind, compete at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nasim Poole (L) from the Overbrook School for the Blind, and Nathaniel Umbiera, from the New York Institute for Special Education, congratulate each other after Poole won the 75-yard dash finals at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Andre Hopkins (R), from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the boys 75-yard dash finals at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nasim Poole (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind, competes in the boys 75-yard dash finals at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
CJ Thomas, from the Maryland School for the Blind, waits to start a heat of the boys 50-yard dash at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kelsey Lora (R), from the New York Institute for Special Education, celebrates after winning the girls 75-yard dash at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Student athletes from the New York Institute for Special Education play the "Numbers" clapping game while waiting to compete at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eddie Cox (R), from the West Virginia School for the Blind, waits with his teammate, fellow student and guide runner Daniel Cannon, at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hannah, a student at the Perkins School for the Blind who spends most of her time in a wheelchair, competes in a race at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Glynnis Santeramo competes in the girls' long jump at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Glynnis Santeramo competes in the girls' long jump at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Daniel Cannon, from the West Virginia School for the Blind, competes in the boys' softball throw event at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind, in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Student athletes from the Overbrook School for the Blind, including Britini Witter (top L), stretch before the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nathaniel Umbiera (L), from the New York Institute for Special Education, leaves the start in a heat of the boys 50-yard-dash at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britini Witten (L) and Heather Morrison, from the Overbrook School for the Blind, wait to compete at the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament hosted at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
