Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Tourists Jake Lambert, Clay Lambert and Kelsey Chaloux from Orlando, Florida play with snowballs on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A person walks with an umbrella past a snowman during a snow storm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People fight the wind and snow as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ice coats a tree that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl goes down a slide during snowy conditions in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man and child take part in a snowball fight in Times Square during a snowstorm, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The entrance to the elevated subway platform for the 7 train is seen closed in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A commuter walks across a street during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks her dog in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the Empire State Building and Middle Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man skis during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman takes a selfie in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dan Fallon clears his driveway with a snowblower during a snowstorm in Valley Cottage, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman walks her dog during a snowstorm along a snow covered Broadway in the village of Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man rides his bike through the wind and snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ice coats flowers that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Residents deal with frozen precipitation as it falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Workers clear frozen precipitation from a walkway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Snow covers a caged prison jumpsuit, which is part of an art installation protesting against the death penalty, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cars are covered in snow in a general parking lot during the snowstorm at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Workers clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man tries to push a vehicle stuck in the snow on the New York State Thruway near Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.