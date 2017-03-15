Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 15, 2017 | 8:11am EDT

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 26
Tourists Jake Lambert, Clay Lambert and Kelsey Chaloux from Orlando, Florida play with snowballs on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tourists Jake Lambert, Clay Lambert and Kelsey Chaloux from Orlando, Florida play with snowballs on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Tourists Jake Lambert, Clay Lambert and Kelsey Chaloux from Orlando, Florida play with snowballs on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
2 / 26
A person walks with an umbrella past a snowman during a snow storm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person walks with an umbrella past a snowman during a snow storm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A person walks with an umbrella past a snowman during a snow storm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 26
People fight the wind and snow as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People fight the wind and snow as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
People fight the wind and snow as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 26
Ice coats a tree that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ice coats a tree that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ice coats a tree that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 26
A girl goes down a slide during snowy conditions in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A girl goes down a slide during snowy conditions in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A girl goes down a slide during snowy conditions in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 26
A man and child take part in a snowball fight in Times Square during a snowstorm, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man and child take part in a snowball fight in Times Square during a snowstorm, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man and child take part in a snowball fight in Times Square during a snowstorm, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 26
The entrance to the elevated subway platform for the 7 train is seen closed in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The entrance to the elevated subway platform for the 7 train is seen closed in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
The entrance to the elevated subway platform for the 7 train is seen closed in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 26
A commuter walks across a street during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A commuter walks across a street during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A commuter walks across a street during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 26
A woman walks her dog in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the Empire State Building and Middle Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman walks her dog in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the Empire State Building and Middle Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman walks her dog in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the Empire State Building and Middle Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 26
A man skis during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man skis during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man skis during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 26
A woman takes a selfie in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman takes a selfie in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman takes a selfie in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 26
Dan Fallon clears his driveway with a snowblower during a snowstorm in Valley Cottage, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dan Fallon clears his driveway with a snowblower during a snowstorm in Valley Cottage, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Dan Fallon clears his driveway with a snowblower during a snowstorm in Valley Cottage, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 26
A woman walks her dog during a snowstorm along a snow covered Broadway in the village of Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman walks her dog during a snowstorm along a snow covered Broadway in the village of Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman walks her dog during a snowstorm along a snow covered Broadway in the village of Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 26
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 26
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 26
A man rides his bike through the wind and snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man rides his bike through the wind and snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man rides his bike through the wind and snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 26
Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 26
Ice coats flowers that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ice coats flowers that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ice coats flowers that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 26
Residents deal with frozen precipitation as it falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Residents deal with frozen precipitation as it falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Residents deal with frozen precipitation as it falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 26
Workers clear frozen precipitation from a walkway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Workers clear frozen precipitation from a walkway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Workers clear frozen precipitation from a walkway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 26
Snow covers a caged prison jumpsuit, which is part of an art installation protesting against the death penalty, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Snow covers a caged prison jumpsuit, which is part of an art installation protesting against the death penalty, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Snow covers a caged prison jumpsuit, which is part of an art installation protesting against the death penalty, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 26
Cars are covered in snow in a general parking lot during the snowstorm at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Cars are covered in snow in a general parking lot during the snowstorm at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Cars are covered in snow in a general parking lot during the snowstorm at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
23 / 26
Workers clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Workers clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 26
A man tries to push a vehicle stuck in the snow on the New York State Thruway near Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man tries to push a vehicle stuck in the snow on the New York State Thruway near Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man tries to push a vehicle stuck in the snow on the New York State Thruway near Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
25 / 26
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Next Slideshows

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Mar 15 2017
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

Mar 14 2017
The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Mar 14 2017
Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Mar 14 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast