Pictures | Wed Jan 7, 2015 | 4:25pm EST

Blizzard hits Mideast

Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds on Wednesday, keeping people at home across much of the region and raising concerns for Syrian refugees facing freezing temperatures in flimsy shelters. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds on Wednesday, keeping people at home across much of the region and raising concerns for Syrian refugees facing freezing temperatures in flimsy shelters. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in Jerusalem's Old City during a snow storm, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian pushes a stuck car on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Syrian refugee children stand inside a tent at a refugee camp during snow fall in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A snow plow is seen on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Palestinian man covers his head with a cardboard box as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A man pulls a heater along a street during snow fall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Residents enjoy snow near the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus and Jupiter at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha

A man walks with a dog as snow falls on a street in Jerusalem, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Syrian refugees remove snow from tents at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Palestinians walk on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A man walks on a street in Jerusalem during snow fall, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Snow covers the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha

A Palestinian man covers his head with a bag as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Syrian refugees remove snow from tents during snowfall outside tents at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A driver makes his way through the snow in Bwarej village in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Syrian refugee girl stands outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

