Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 9, 2015 | 3:40pm EST

Blizzard hits Mideast

A man shovels snow in front of his home during a snowstorm in Amman January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A man shovels snow in front of his home during a snowstorm in Amman January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A man shovels snow in front of his home during a snowstorm in Amman January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 26
A Palestinian plays in the snow following a snowstorm at a park in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian plays in the snow following a snowstorm at a park in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Palestinian plays in the snow following a snowstorm at a park in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 26
A boy plays with a dog on a snow covered abandoned vehicle at the border town of Kafr Shuba, south Lebanon January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A boy plays with a dog on a snow covered abandoned vehicle at the border town of Kafr Shuba, south Lebanon January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A boy plays with a dog on a snow covered abandoned vehicle at the border town of Kafr Shuba, south Lebanon January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
3 / 26
Boys build a snowman during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Boys build a snowman during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Boys build a snowman during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 26
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
5 / 26
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in Jerusalem's Old City during a snow storm, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in Jerusalem's Old City during a snow storm, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in Jerusalem's Old City during a snow storm, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 26
A Palestinian pushes a stuck car on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian pushes a stuck car on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Palestinian pushes a stuck car on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 26
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 26
A snow plow is seen on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A snow plow is seen on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A snow plow is seen on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 26
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
10 / 26
A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
11 / 26
A hairdresser uses a knife to carve a snow sculpture in front of his shop in Basour village, east of Beirut, Lebanon, January 9,2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A hairdresser uses a knife to carve a snow sculpture in front of his shop in Basour village, east of Beirut, Lebanon, January 9,2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A hairdresser uses a knife to carve a snow sculpture in front of his shop in Basour village, east of Beirut, Lebanon, January 9,2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
12 / 26
A man pulls a heater along a street during snow fall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

A man pulls a heater along a street during snow fall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man pulls a heater along a street during snow fall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
Close
13 / 26
Residents enjoy snow near the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus and Jupiter at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha

Residents enjoy snow near the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus and Jupiter at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Residents enjoy snow near the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus and Jupiter at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha
Close
14 / 26
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Syrian refugees remove snow from tents at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
15 / 26
Palestinians walk on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians walk on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Palestinians walk on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
16 / 26
Children play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Children play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Children play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 26
A Palestinian man covers his head with a bag as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man covers his head with a bag as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Palestinian man covers his head with a bag as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
18 / 26
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents during snowfall outside tents at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Syrian refugees remove snow from tents during snowfall outside tents at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents during snowfall outside tents at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
19 / 26
A driver makes his way through the snow in Bwarej village in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A driver makes his way through the snow in Bwarej village in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A driver makes his way through the snow in Bwarej village in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
20 / 26
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Syrian refugee girl stands outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
21 / 26
Palestinians play during a snowstorm in the West Bank city of Hebron January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinians play during a snowstorm in the West Bank city of Hebron January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Palestinians play during a snowstorm in the West Bank city of Hebron January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
22 / 26
A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
23 / 26
People play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

People play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
24 / 26
Syrian refugees make a snowman after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees make a snowman after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Syrian refugees make a snowman after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
25 / 26
An Israeli youth uses a kite to snowboard on a snow covered field in the occupied Golan Heights January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli youth uses a kite to snowboard on a snow covered field in the occupied Golan Heights January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
An Israeli youth uses a kite to snowboard on a snow covered field in the occupied Golan Heights January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 08 2015
A day without death in Syria

A day without death in Syria

Nobody was reported killed by fighting in Syria on Wednesday, the first day without casualties in three years, after a fierce winter storm hit the region.

Jan 08 2015
Vigils after Paris attack

Vigils after Paris attack

Scenes from gatherings around the world.

Jan 08 2015
Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Black-hooded gunmen attack the Paris offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Jan 07 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast