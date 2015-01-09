Blizzard hits Mideast
A man shovels snow in front of his home during a snowstorm in Amman January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian plays in the snow following a snowstorm at a park in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy plays with a dog on a snow covered abandoned vehicle at the border town of Kafr Shuba, south Lebanon January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Boys build a snowman during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in Jerusalem's Old City during a snow storm, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian pushes a stuck car on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A snow plow is seen on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A hairdresser uses a knife to carve a snow sculpture in front of his shop in Basour village, east of Beirut, Lebanon, January 9,2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A man pulls a heater along a street during snow fall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
Residents enjoy snow near the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus and Jupiter at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Palestinians walk on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Children play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian man covers his head with a bag as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents during snowfall outside tents at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A driver makes his way through the snow in Bwarej village in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Palestinians play during a snowstorm in the West Bank city of Hebron January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees make a snowman after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Israeli youth uses a kite to snowboard on a snow covered field in the occupied Golan Heights January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
