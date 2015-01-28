Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 27, 2015

Blizzard hits the coast

A man walks out of an ocean front house covered in ice during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Waves crash against an ocean front house after causing a break in the sea wall during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wires hang across Ocean Street during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man walks his dog past an ocean front house covered in ice during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An NStar Electric repair truck sits next to debris, including lobster traps, near the ocean's edge during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Waves crash against an ocean front house after causing a break in the sea wall during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man walks his dog past an ocean front house covered in ice during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A resident drags a basket of firewood into an ocean front house covered in ice during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An electric worker for NStar cuts a downed line during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A bystander takes a photograph where the storm surge from a winder blizzard broke through a sea wall at high tide in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Denise Gorham (R) and her daughter Jackie keep warm with a fire, after losing power in their ocean side house, during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

