Blizzard hits the coast
A man walks out of an ocean front house covered in ice during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Waves crash against an ocean front house after causing a break in the sea wall during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Wires hang across Ocean Street during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks his dog past an ocean front house covered in ice during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An NStar Electric repair truck sits next to debris, including lobster traps, near the ocean's edge during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A resident drags a basket of firewood into an ocean front house covered in ice during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An electric worker for NStar cuts a downed line during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A bystander takes a photograph where the storm surge from a winder blizzard broke through a sea wall at high tide in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Denise Gorham (R) and her daughter Jackie keep warm with a fire, after losing power in their ocean side house, during a winter blizzard in Marshfield, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
