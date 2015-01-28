Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 28, 2015 | 12:48pm EST

Blizzard of 2015

A pedestrian walks in the middle of the street following a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A pedestrian walks in the middle of the street following a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A pedestrian walks in the middle of the street following a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 30
A man digs out his car following a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man digs out his car following a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A man digs out his car following a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 30
A cross country skier makes his way along the Charles River past the Boston skyline following a winter blizzard in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A cross country skier makes his way along the Charles River past the Boston skyline following a winter blizzard in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A cross country skier makes his way along the Charles River past the Boston skyline following a winter blizzard in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 30
Peter Gonsiorowski works to shovel out his car following a winter blizzard in Somerville, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Peter Gonsiorowski works to shovel out his car following a winter blizzard in Somerville, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Peter Gonsiorowski works to shovel out his car following a winter blizzard in Somerville, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 30
A man plows a sidewalk after a snow storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man plows a sidewalk after a snow storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A man plows a sidewalk after a snow storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
5 / 30
A tow truck operator works to pull a car out of the snow in the median and back onto Route 3 during a winter blizzard in Hingham, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A tow truck operator works to pull a car out of the snow in the median and back onto Route 3 during a winter blizzard in Hingham, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A tow truck operator works to pull a car out of the snow in the median and back onto Route 3 during a winter blizzard in Hingham, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 30
A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 30
Commuters pass through Grand Central Station terminal in Midtown Manhattan in New York city as the city slowly returned to normal after being hit by winter storm Juno January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Commuters pass through Grand Central Station terminal in Midtown Manhattan in New York city as the city slowly returned to normal after being hit by winter storm Juno January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Commuters pass through Grand Central Station terminal in Midtown Manhattan in New York city as the city slowly returned to normal after being hit by winter storm Juno January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 30
A man and boy ride a sled down Cedar Hill in Central Park following Winter Storm Juno in the Manhattan borough of New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man and boy ride a sled down Cedar Hill in Central Park following Winter Storm Juno in the Manhattan borough of New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A man and boy ride a sled down Cedar Hill in Central Park following Winter Storm Juno in the Manhattan borough of New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 30
A U.S. Postal service delivery truck sits covered in snow outside the post office in Manhasset, New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A U.S. Postal service delivery truck sits covered in snow outside the post office in Manhasset, New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A U.S. Postal service delivery truck sits covered in snow outside the post office in Manhasset, New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 30
Henry Reyes shovels the sidewalk on Mt. Vernon Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Henry Reyes shovels the sidewalk on Mt. Vernon Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Henry Reyes shovels the sidewalk on Mt. Vernon Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
11 / 30
A pedestrian walks along a snow-covered street during a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A pedestrian walks along a snow-covered street during a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A pedestrian walks along a snow-covered street during a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 30
A man rides his bike up Beacon Street during a blizzard in Boston, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A man rides his bike up Beacon Street during a blizzard in Boston, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A man rides his bike up Beacon Street during a blizzard in Boston, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
13 / 30
Snow is seen piled up on a snowbank in the Suffolk County town of Dix Hills, New York, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Snow is seen piled up on a snowbank in the Suffolk County town of Dix Hills, New York, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Snow is seen piled up on a snowbank in the Suffolk County town of Dix Hills, New York, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 30
Fourteen-year-old Will Adam snow boards down a street on Beacon Hill during a large winter blizzard in Boston, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fourteen-year-old Will Adam snow boards down a street on Beacon Hill during a large winter blizzard in Boston, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Fourteen-year-old Will Adam snow boards down a street on Beacon Hill during a large winter blizzard in Boston, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 30
A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a large winter blizzard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a large winter blizzard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a large winter blizzard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 30
A person runs to jump in a car they helped push up a hill in New Haven, Connecticut, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A person runs to jump in a car they helped push up a hill in New Haven, Connecticut, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A person runs to jump in a car they helped push up a hill in New Haven, Connecticut, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
17 / 30
A child plays in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child plays in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A child plays in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 30
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 30
A man eats lunch in the United Nations building cafeteria as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man eats lunch in the United Nations building cafeteria as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A man eats lunch in the United Nations building cafeteria as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 30
An airport worker de-ices an airplane at LaGuardia Airport, New York January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An airport worker de-ices an airplane at LaGuardia Airport, New York January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
An airport worker de-ices an airplane at LaGuardia Airport, New York January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 30
A woman stands in falling snow in front of an electronic sign displaying the weather forecast in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman stands in falling snow in front of an electronic sign displaying the weather forecast in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A woman stands in falling snow in front of an electronic sign displaying the weather forecast in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 30
People make their way through falling snow in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People make their way through falling snow in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
People make their way through falling snow in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
23 / 30
A woman sleeps next to baggage at LaGuardia Airport in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman sleeps next to baggage at LaGuardia Airport in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A woman sleeps next to baggage at LaGuardia Airport in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 30
A traveller looks at a list of departures at Logan Airport in Boston, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A traveller looks at a list of departures at Logan Airport in Boston, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A traveller looks at a list of departures at Logan Airport in Boston, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 30
People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge towards Brooklyn, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge towards Brooklyn, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge towards Brooklyn, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
26 / 30
Children play in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children play in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Children play in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 30
Crews load road salt into trucks in Chelsea, Massachusetts, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Crews load road salt into trucks in Chelsea, Massachusetts, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Crews load road salt into trucks in Chelsea, Massachusetts, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 30
A child plays in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child plays in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A child plays in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
29 / 30
A man stands with a box over his head as it snows in Queens, New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man stands with a box over his head as it snows in Queens, New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A man stands with a box over his head as it snows in Queens, New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Return to Auschwitz

Return to Auschwitz

Next Slideshows

Return to Auschwitz

Return to Auschwitz

A ceremony marks the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp.

Jan 27 2015
French Jews in Israel

French Jews in Israel

With anti-Semitism rising in France, French Jews now make up the largest group of new migrants to Israel.

Jan 27 2015
Police clash with Maasai protesters

Police clash with Maasai protesters

Police clash with protesters from the Maasai ethnic group.

Jan 27 2015
Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz

Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz

Survivors return to the Nazi death camp to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation.

Jan 26 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast