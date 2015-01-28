Blizzard of 2015
A pedestrian walks in the middle of the street following a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man digs out his car following a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cross country skier makes his way along the Charles River past the Boston skyline following a winter blizzard in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Peter Gonsiorowski works to shovel out his car following a winter blizzard in Somerville, Massachusetts January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man plows a sidewalk after a snow storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A tow truck operator works to pull a car out of the snow in the median and back onto Route 3 during a winter blizzard in Hingham, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Commuters pass through Grand Central Station terminal in Midtown Manhattan in New York city as the city slowly returned to normal after being hit by winter storm Juno January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man and boy ride a sled down Cedar Hill in Central Park following Winter Storm Juno in the Manhattan borough of New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. Postal service delivery truck sits covered in snow outside the post office in Manhasset, New York January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Henry Reyes shovels the sidewalk on Mt. Vernon Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A pedestrian walks along a snow-covered street during a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man rides his bike up Beacon Street during a blizzard in Boston, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Snow is seen piled up on a snowbank in the Suffolk County town of Dix Hills, New York, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fourteen-year-old Will Adam snow boards down a street on Beacon Hill during a large winter blizzard in Boston, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a large winter blizzard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A person runs to jump in a car they helped push up a hill in New Haven, Connecticut, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A child plays in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man eats lunch in the United Nations building cafeteria as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An airport worker de-ices an airplane at LaGuardia Airport, New York January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman stands in falling snow in front of an electronic sign displaying the weather forecast in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People make their way through falling snow in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman sleeps next to baggage at LaGuardia Airport in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A traveller looks at a list of departures at Logan Airport in Boston, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge towards Brooklyn, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Children play in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Crews load road salt into trucks in Chelsea, Massachusetts, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A child plays in Central Park as it snows in Manhattan, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man stands with a box over his head as it snows in Queens, New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
