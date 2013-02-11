Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 10, 2013 | 9:05pm EST

Blizzard strikes

<p>A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 42
<p>Mary Leahy shovels out her sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Mary Leahy shovels out her sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Mary Leahy shovels out her sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
2 / 42
<p>People walk through snow covered streets in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

People walk through snow covered streets in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

People walk through snow covered streets in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
3 / 42
<p>Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Erica Simmoms is covered in snow during a snow ball fight between MIT and Harvard University students in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Erica Simmoms is covered in snow during a snow ball fight between MIT and Harvard University students in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Erica Simmoms is covered in snow during a snow ball fight between MIT and Harvard University students in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 42
<p>A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 42
<p>A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 42
<p>A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 42
<p>Peter Webster sleds down Chestnut Street with his children William (R) and Georgia (C) in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Peter Webster sleds down Chestnut Street with his children William (R) and Georgia (C) in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Peter Webster sleds down Chestnut Street with his children William (R) and Georgia (C) in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 42
<p>Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 42
<p>Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 42
<p>A man drags a shovel up Beacon Hill during a severe winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A man drags a shovel up Beacon Hill during a severe winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A man drags a shovel up Beacon Hill during a severe winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 42
<p>Laura Sharp, 28, wears snowshoes down Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Laura Sharp, 28, wears snowshoes down Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Laura Sharp, 28, wears snowshoes down Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
12 / 42
<p>A man uses a snowblower to clear his driveway during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man uses a snowblower to clear his driveway during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A man uses a snowblower to clear his driveway during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
13 / 42
<p>A woman reads the newspaper at the Charles Street Market, one of a very few businesses open, in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A woman reads the newspaper at the Charles Street Market, one of a very few businesses open, in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A woman reads the newspaper at the Charles Street Market, one of a very few businesses open, in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 42
<p>A snowman is seen along Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A snowman is seen along Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A snowman is seen along Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
15 / 42
<p>A man walks down Hanover Street with a scarf wrapped around his face in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 during a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A man walks down Hanover Street with a scarf wrapped around his face in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 during a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A man walks down Hanover Street with a scarf wrapped around his face in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 during a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 42
<p>A NJ transit worker arrives to Hoboken station after the passing of a winter storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A NJ transit worker arrives to Hoboken station after the passing of a winter storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A NJ transit worker arrives to Hoboken station after the passing of a winter storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 42
<p>People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sunday, February 10, 2013

People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
18 / 42
<p>David Lore, 14, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

David Lore, 14, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

David Lore, 14, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
19 / 42
<p>A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 42
<p>Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 42
<p>A pedestrian carries their skis past the word Blizzard written in the snow stuck to the side of a building in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A pedestrian carries their skis past the word Blizzard written in the snow stuck to the side of a building in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A pedestrian carries their skis past the word Blizzard written in the snow stuck to the side of a building in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 42
<p>A man carries a pineapple while walking along 42nd Street in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man carries a pineapple while walking along 42nd Street in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A man carries a pineapple while walking along 42nd Street in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
23 / 42
<p>A child hangs on to shopping cart as his father pushes as they make their way to their car during a winter storm at Jersey City in New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A child hangs on to shopping cart as his father pushes as they make their way to their car during a winter storm at Jersey City in New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A child hangs on to shopping cart as his father pushes as they make their way to their car during a winter storm at Jersey City in New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
24 / 42
<p>A New York City sanitation worker shovels snow from a stairway in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A New York City sanitation worker shovels snow from a stairway in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A New York City sanitation worker shovels snow from a stairway in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
25 / 42
<p>A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
26 / 42
<p>A man crosses a snow covered street during a storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man crosses a snow covered street during a storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A man crosses a snow covered street during a storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
27 / 42
<p>A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
28 / 42
<p>A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 following a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 following a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 following a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 42
<p>A woman plays with her dogs as snow accumulates along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 during what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A woman plays with her dogs as snow accumulates along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 during what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A woman plays with her dogs as snow accumulates along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 during what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
30 / 42
<p>A worker clears the snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bizuayehu Tesfaye</p>

A worker clears the snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bizuayehu Tesfaye

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A worker clears the snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bizuayehu Tesfaye

Close
31 / 42
<p>Girls roll down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Girls roll down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Girls roll down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
32 / 42
<p>A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
33 / 42
<p>A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
34 / 42
<p>A worker throws rock salt at the Paulus Hook pier during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A worker throws rock salt at the Paulus Hook pier during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A worker throws rock salt at the Paulus Hook pier during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
35 / 42
<p>People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, February 10, 2013

People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
36 / 42
<p>A pedestrian crosses Beacon Street as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A pedestrian crosses Beacon Street as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A pedestrian crosses Beacon Street as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
37 / 42
<p>A man wears shorts while he walks through snow during a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A man wears shorts while he walks through snow during a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A man wears shorts while he walks through snow during a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
38 / 42
<p>Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University students have a snow ball fight in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University students have a snow ball fight in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University students have a snow ball fight in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
39 / 42
<p>Eli Schleifer builds an igloo on the Cambridge Commons in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Eli Schleifer builds an igloo on the Cambridge Commons in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Eli Schleifer builds an igloo on the Cambridge Commons in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
40 / 42
<p>Passersby help push a taxi out of a snow drift in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Passersby help push a taxi out of a snow drift in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Passersby help push a taxi out of a snow drift in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
41 / 42
<p>A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
42 / 42
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 08 2013
Crisis in Tunisia

Crisis in Tunisia

The assassination of an opposition leader sparks protests.

Feb 08 2013
Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

Construction at the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Aug 20 2013
Life in the new Greece

Life in the new Greece

Scenes from the new reality of post-austerity Greece.

Feb 07 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast