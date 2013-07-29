Bloody protests in Egypt
The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the...more
The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man rides his motorcycle in front of Al-Azhar University near a burnt car after late night clashes between members of Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and riot police at the entrance to their campsite near the...more
A man rides his motorcycle in front of Al-Azhar University near a burnt car after late night clashes between members of Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and riot police at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi touches the blood from pro-Mursi protesters, killed during late night clashes, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya...more
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi touches the blood from pro-Mursi protesters, killed during late night clashes, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walks near a huge poster of Mursi, after late night clashes, at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya...more
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walks near a huge poster of Mursi, after late night clashes, at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stands near a burnt motorcycle after late night clashes, at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya...more
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stands near a burnt motorcycle after late night clashes, at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Squarw, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk near a burnt car after late night clashes at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk near a burnt car after late night clashes at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries as he looks at the body of a relative who is carried by ambulance attendants from a field hospital near the scene of clashes between pro-Mursi protesters and police in Nasr city area, east...more
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries as he looks at the body of a relative who is carried by ambulance attendants from a field hospital near the scene of clashes between pro-Mursi protesters and police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Men search for the bodies of relatives among the deceased supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at a field hospital near the scene of clashes between pro-Mursi supporters and police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013....more
Men search for the bodies of relatives among the deceased supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at a field hospital near the scene of clashes between pro-Mursi supporters and police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas thrown at pro-Mursi protesters by police during during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas thrown at pro-Mursi protesters by police during during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas thrown at them by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas thrown at them by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with police and Mursi opponents, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with police and Mursi opponents, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired at them by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired at them by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A police officer aims a shotgun at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A police officer aims a shotgun at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured protester injured during clashes with the police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured protester injured during clashes with the police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Next Slideshows
Pope visits Brazil
Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.
Bus crash in Italy
Thirty-nine are killed after a bus plunges off a viaduct.
Iraq car bombings
Car bombs ripped through busy streets and markets in Iraq, killing dozens in predominantly Shi'ite areas in some of the deadliest violence this year.
North Korea's "Arirang"
North Korean soldiers descend on the capital for the mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang" as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.