Bloody weekend in Chicago

Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, when homicides jump almost every year. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young

Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, when homicides jump almost every year. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Chicago police officer documents the crime scene where 7-year-old Amari Brown was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Late in the evening on July 4 a haze of smoke from backyard fireworks hung over Chicago. Like kids all over the city, 7-year-old Amari Brown stood on the sidewalk enjoying the show - until the staccato burst of explosives turned into gunfire. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Chicago police officer documents the crime scene where 7-year-old Amari Brown was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Late in the evening on July 4 a haze of smoke from backyard fireworks hung over Chicago. Like kids all over the city, 7-year-old Amari Brown stood on the sidewalk enjoying the show - until the staccato burst of explosives turned into gunfire. REUTERS/Jim Young
People gather for a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. Brown was hit when a man ran around the corner and shot at his group in an apparent gang-related attack. He was rushed to the hospital in his father's arms and died two hours later. REUTERS/Jim Young

People gather for a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. Brown was hit when a man ran around the corner and shot at his group in an apparent gang-related attack. He was rushed to the hospital in his father's arms and died two hours later. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mourners grieve for 7-year-old Amari Brown who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. The boy was the youngest of nine people killed and about 50 injured in gun violence over the Independence Day weekend, despite beefed-up police patrols working 12-hour shifts on the long weekend, which typically sees a dozen shooting deaths. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners grieve for 7-year-old Amari Brown who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. The boy was the youngest of nine people killed and about 50 injured in gun violence over the Independence Day weekend, despite beefed-up police patrols working 12-hour shifts on the long weekend, which typically sees a dozen shooting deaths. REUTERS/Jim Young
A memorial vigil for 7-year-old Amari Brown, who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Brown was shot Saturday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, on a street of brick houses where police have installed security cameras to try to discourage crime. REUTERS/Jim Young

A memorial vigil for 7-year-old Amari Brown, who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Brown was shot Saturday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, on a street of brick houses where police have installed security cameras to try to discourage crime. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pastor Brooks (L) places his hand on the head of an attendee during a prayer at a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. Police said the shots were meant for Amari's father, Antonio Brown, who they said is a ranking member of the Four Corner Hustlers gang, with dozens of arrests. He was free on bond on a weapons charge at the time of his son's death. REUTERS/Jim Young

Pastor Brooks (L) places his hand on the head of an attendee during a prayer at a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. Police said the shots were meant for Amari's father, Antonio Brown, who they said is a ranking member of the Four Corner Hustlers gang, with dozens of arrests. He was free on bond on a weapons charge at the time of his son's death. REUTERS/Jim Young
A bouquet of roses lays at the spot where 17-year-old Vonzell Banks was shot and killed in the Bronzeville neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 4, 2015. Amari Brown's death was followed by a painful ritual all too familiar to Chicagoans who see little consolation in the fact that annual gun deaths have been more than halved since the 1990s to between 400 and 500 in recent years. REUTERS/Jim Young

A bouquet of roses lays at the spot where 17-year-old Vonzell Banks was shot and killed in the Bronzeville neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 4, 2015. Amari Brown's death was followed by a painful ritual all too familiar to Chicagoans who see little consolation in the fact that annual gun deaths have been more than halved since the 1990s to between 400 and 500 in recent years. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Chicago police officer cleans up the bloody clothes from a gunshot victim at a crime scene in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Chicago police officer cleans up the bloody clothes from a gunshot victim at a crime scene in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Diamond Trusty (R) cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. At center is Amari's father Antonio Brown. REUTERS/Jim Young

Diamond Trusty (R) cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. At center is Amari's father Antonio Brown. REUTERS/Jim Young
People gather for a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. In Englewood, one of the highest-crime neighborhoods in Chicago, police patrolled the streets in groups of five, during the day. At night, the neighborhood was full of police cruisers. REUTERS/Jim Young

People gather for a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. In Englewood, one of the highest-crime neighborhoods in Chicago, police patrolled the streets in groups of five, during the day. At night, the neighborhood was full of police cruisers. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago police officers investigate a crime scene where 7-year-old Amari Brown was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Chicago police officers investigate a crime scene where 7-year-old Amari Brown was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Antonio Brown (2nd L) collapses in the arms of Reverend Ira Acree (2nd R) during a prayer for his son Amari Brown who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Antonio Brown (2nd L) collapses in the arms of Reverend Ira Acree (2nd R) during a prayer for his son Amari Brown who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago Police District Commander Larry Watson looks on during a candlelight vigil against violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Chicago Police District Commander Larry Watson looks on during a candlelight vigil against violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Chicago police officer wraps up police tape at a crime scene where 7-year-old Amari Brown was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Chicago police officer wraps up police tape at a crime scene where 7-year-old Amari Brown was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
People gather for a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

People gather for a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reverend Ira Acree (C) puts his hand on the head of Antonio Brown (2nd L) during a prayer for his son Amari Brown who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reverend Ira Acree (C) puts his hand on the head of Antonio Brown (2nd L) during a prayer for his son Amari Brown who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A memorial vigil is set up in memory of Lucille Barnes, who was shot and killed in the Englewood neighborhood, in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A memorial vigil is set up in memory of Lucille Barnes, who was shot and killed in the Englewood neighborhood, in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Chicago police officer collects evidence at a crime scene where a man was shot in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Chicago police officer collects evidence at a crime scene where a man was shot in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Minister Gathing raises her hand in prayer during a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Minister Gathing raises her hand in prayer during a candlelight vigil against gun violence in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago police officer investigate a crime scene of a gunshot victim in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Chicago police officer investigate a crime scene of a gunshot victim in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
