Tue Mar 31, 2015

Blowing in the wind

A woman struggles to keep her balance as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman struggles to keep her balance as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians hold each other as they cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Pedestrians hold each other as they cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy holds on to a woman as they cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A boy holds on to a woman as they cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A young woman reacts as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A young woman reacts as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A couple cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A couple cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
