Blue Angels
Captain Greg McWherter, commanding officer and flight leader for the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron of the Blue Angels, leads a formation of F/A-18 Hornets during the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in this March 30,...more
Captain Greg McWherter, commanding officer and flight leader for the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron of the Blue Angels, leads a formation of F/A-18 Hornets during the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in this March 30, 2012 photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy. With $85 billion in automatic cuts taking effect on March 1, 2013, millions of fans across the country will likely miss out on the Blue Angels' thrilling shows this year. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Johnson/Handout
Members of the U.S.Navy's Blue Angels aerobatic team pass one another with minimum separation during the 2008 Joint Service Open House Air Show at Andrews Air Force Base, outside Washington, May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Members of the U.S.Navy's Blue Angels aerobatic team pass one another with minimum separation during the 2008 Joint Service Open House Air Show at Andrews Air Force Base, outside Washington, May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
A formation of F/A-18 Hornet strike fighters assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over San Diego Harbor while participating in the Parade of Flight, an air show showcasing historic and current Naval aircraft...more
A formation of F/A-18 Hornet strike fighters assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over San Diego Harbor while participating in the Parade of Flight, an air show showcasing historic and current Naval aircraft in celebration of the Centennial of Naval Aviation, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland A. Franklin/Handout
Air Force One taxis past the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels F/A-18 jets at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One taxis past the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels F/A-18 jets at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
F/A-18 Hornets from the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron, perform at the Quebec International Air Show in Quebec City, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
F/A-18 Hornets from the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron, perform at the Quebec International Air Show in Quebec City, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels precision flying team performs a maneuver in their F/A-18 Hornet jets during Fleet Week in San Francisco, California October 6, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels precision flying team performs a maneuver in their F/A-18 Hornet jets during Fleet Week in San Francisco, California October 6, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The Blue Angels fly over graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy during their graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Blue Angels fly over graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy during their graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly in a Delta formation past the Golden Gate Bridge during a practice run in preparation for Fleet Week air show in San Francisco, California, October 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kimberly White
The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly in a Delta formation past the Golden Gate Bridge during a practice run in preparation for Fleet Week air show in San Francisco, California, October 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kimberly White
The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly in a Delta formation over the bay of San Francisco during a practice run in preparation for Fleet Week air show in California October 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kimberly White
The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly in a Delta formation over the bay of San Francisco during a practice run in preparation for Fleet Week air show in California October 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Sean Tucker (front) and David Ellison are accompanied by members of the Blue Angels as they fly over Chicago in preparation for the 88th annual Chicago Air and Water Show August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Jerry Lai
Sean Tucker (front) and David Ellison are accompanied by members of the Blue Angels as they fly over Chicago in preparation for the 88th annual Chicago Air and Water Show August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Jerry Lai
Six F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels leave a long contrail while flying in formation over Seattle, Washington, August 5, 2005, during the start of Seafair weekend. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante
Six F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels leave a long contrail while flying in formation over Seattle, Washington, August 5, 2005, during the start of Seafair weekend. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante
Four F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation over the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, August 5, 2005, during the start of the Seafair weekend. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante
Four F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation over the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, August 5, 2005, during the start of the Seafair weekend. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante
The Blue Angels fly over U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago prior to the 2003 Major League All-Star Game, July 15, 2003. REUTERS/Frank Polich
The Blue Angels fly over U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago prior to the 2003 Major League All-Star Game, July 15, 2003. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Graduates cheer as the Navy's precision flying team, the "Blue Angels" fly over a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy's Navy/Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, May 22, 1998. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Graduates cheer as the Navy's precision flying team, the "Blue Angels" fly over a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy's Navy/Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, May 22, 1998. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Next Slideshows
The hunting games
Photographer Michaela Rehle follows Ramona Pohl-Uebel, her father and one hundred other hunters as they take part in a driven hunt event at one of Germany's...
Plight of the Roma
A look at Roma life around the world.
Ladies of Aintree
Racing fashion at the Grand National.
First Lady and the younger generation
Whether it's her "Let's Move" initiative, or lending a helping hand with gardening skills, Michelle Obama continues to spend time with the younger generation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.