Pictures | Fri Aug 19, 2016 | 9:30am EDT

Blue Cut Fire rages

A helicopter drops water while battling the Blue Cut fire burning near Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A burning tree is seen at the so-called Blue Cut Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Firefighters battle the so-called Blue Cut Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Firefighters walk over the remains of a barn destroyed by the so-called Blue Cut Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
One home that survived the so-called Blue Cut Fire is seen in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Chickens are pictured at a shelter set up at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds due to the Blue Cut fire in Victorville, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Flames whipped by strong winds burn though a hillside before destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A deer runs during the Blue Cut fire near Wrightwood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Hotshot firefighters build a fire line after the fire jumped Lytle Creek Road during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A firefighting helicopter makes a drop close to power lines to protect homes during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Firefighters protect homes on Lytle Creek Road during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A bulldozer works on a fire line while battling the Blue Cut fire near Wrightwood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Trees burn on a hillside during the Blue Cut fire near Wrightwood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Hotshot firefighters build a fire line after the fire jumped Lytle Creek Road during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A huge plume of smoke crosses over Interstate 15 during the Blue Cut fire at the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A man calms his horse on the streets while evacuating from the Blue Cut Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Burned structures stand during the Blue Cut fire at the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A chicken (front) runs by a chicken coop that burns with animals still inside (not pictured) at the Blue Cut Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A firefighter sprays water on a propane rank while protecting homes during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Melted glass bricks stand inside the wall of a burned structure during the Blue Cut fire at the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Firefighters spray water while battling the Blue Cut fire near Wrightwood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Property owner Jim Watson uses a tractor to make a fire break for his neighbors at the Blue Cut Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Firefighters race to spray water on a shed while protecting homes during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A thank you message for firefighters written in chalk is pictured outside a residence as the Blue Cut fire burns near Wrightwood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Thick smoke from the Blue Cut Fire fills the sky near the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A bulldozer works on a fire line while battling the Blue Cut fire near Wrightwood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Firefighters protect homes during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A firefighting helicopter maneuvers around power lines and smoke to make a water drop during the Blue Cut fire at the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Flames smolder on a fallen power line pole during the Blue Cut fire at the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Firefighters keep watch on the Blue Cut fire burning near Wrightwood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
