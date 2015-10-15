Blue Jays beat Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada October 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Dan...more
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) celebrates with catcher Dioner Navarro (30) in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) leaps in celebration with second baseman Ryan Goins (17) after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons (5) celebrates with left fielder Ben Revere (7) in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman (6, right) celebrates with relief pitcher LaTroy Hawkins (32) after the Jays defeated Texas Rangers 6-3 in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Munenori Kawasaki (66) talks with the media in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna reacts after retiring the Texas Rangers in the 8th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista hits a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) celebrates with third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick...more
Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton reacts from the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin reacts after committing an error allowing Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) to score in the seventh inning of game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA...more
Benches for the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays clear in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo talks with manager Jeff Banister against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning of game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA...more
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons argues with the umpires in the 7th inning after a run is scored by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY...more
Police officers line the field in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Grounds crew workers pick up trash from the field after Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) is ruled to have scored a run in the 7th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory...more
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (left) is restrained by a teammate as the benches clear following the 7th inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays runner Dalton Pompey reacts after reaching third base on an error in the 7th inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the 6th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields is checked on after hitting himself on a bunt attempt against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar catches a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (not pictured) in the fourth inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Chris Colabello falls over after swinging and missing at a pitch against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (right) celebrates with teammate Hanser Alberto (68) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter...more
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (left) scores a run past Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin (55) in the first inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays former player George Bell waves before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before game five of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Former Toronto mayor and current city councilor Rob Ford is seen before game five of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
