Wed Oct 14, 2015

Blue Jays beat Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada October 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada October 14, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada October 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
1 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) celebrates with catcher Dioner Navarro (30) in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) celebrates with catcher Dioner Navarro (30) in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) celebrates with catcher Dioner Navarro (30) in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
2 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) leaps in celebration with second baseman Ryan Goins (17) after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) leaps in celebration with second baseman Ryan Goins (17) after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) leaps in celebration with second baseman Ryan Goins (17) after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
3 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons (5) celebrates with left fielder Ben Revere (7) in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons (5) celebrates with left fielder Ben Revere (7) in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons (5) celebrates with left fielder Ben Revere (7) in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
4 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
5 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman (6, right) celebrates with relief pitcher LaTroy Hawkins (32) after the Jays defeated Texas Rangers 6-3 in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman (6, right) celebrates with relief pitcher LaTroy Hawkins (32) after the Jays defeated Texas Rangers 6-3 in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman (6, right) celebrates with relief pitcher LaTroy Hawkins (32) after the Jays defeated Texas Rangers 6-3 in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
6 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Munenori Kawasaki (66) talks with the media in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Munenori Kawasaki (66) talks with the media in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Munenori Kawasaki (66) talks with the media in the club house at the end of game five against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
7 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna reacts after retiring the Texas Rangers in the 8th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna reacts after retiring the Texas Rangers in the 8th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna reacts after retiring the Texas Rangers in the 8th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
8 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
9 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista hits a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista hits a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista hits a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) celebrates with third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) celebrates with third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) celebrates with third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 30
Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton reacts from the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton reacts from the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton reacts from the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin reacts after committing an error allowing Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) to score in the seventh inning of game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin reacts after committing an error allowing Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) to score in the seventh inning of game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin reacts after committing an error allowing Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) to score in the seventh inning of game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 30
Benches for the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays clear in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Benches for the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays clear in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Benches for the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays clear in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 30
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo talks with manager Jeff Banister against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo talks with manager Jeff Banister against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo talks with manager Jeff Banister against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 30
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning of game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning of game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning of game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons argues with the umpires in the 7th inning after a run is scored by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons argues with the umpires in the 7th inning after a run is scored by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons argues with the umpires in the 7th inning after a run is scored by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 30
Police officers line the field in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Police officers line the field in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Police officers line the field in the 7th inning in game five of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 30
Grounds crew workers pick up trash from the field after Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) is ruled to have scored a run in the 7th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Grounds crew workers pick up trash from the field after Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) is ruled to have scored a run in the 7th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Grounds crew workers pick up trash from the field after Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (not pictured) is ruled to have scored a run in the 7th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (left) is restrained by a teammate as the benches clear following the 7th inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (left) is restrained by a teammate as the benches clear following the 7th inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (left) is restrained by a teammate as the benches clear following the 7th inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays runner Dalton Pompey reacts after reaching third base on an error in the 7th inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays runner Dalton Pompey reacts after reaching third base on an error in the 7th inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays runner Dalton Pompey reacts after reaching third base on an error in the 7th inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the 6th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the 6th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the 6th inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 30
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields is checked on after hitting himself on a bunt attempt against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields is checked on after hitting himself on a bunt attempt against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields is checked on after hitting himself on a bunt attempt against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar catches a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (not pictured) in the fourth inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar catches a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (not pictured) in the fourth inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar catches a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (not pictured) in the fourth inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Chris Colabello falls over after swinging and missing at a pitch against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Chris Colabello falls over after swinging and missing at a pitch against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Chris Colabello falls over after swinging and missing at a pitch against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 30
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (right) celebrates with teammate Hanser Alberto (68) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (right) celebrates with teammate Hanser Alberto (68) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (right) celebrates with teammate Hanser Alberto (68) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 30
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (left) scores a run past Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin (55) in the first inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (left) scores a run past Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin (55) in the first inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (left) scores a run past Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin (55) in the first inning in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 30
Toronto Blue Jays former player George Bell waves before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before game five of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays former player George Bell waves before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before game five of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays former player George Bell waves before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before game five of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 30
Former Toronto mayor and current city councilor Rob Ford is seen before game five of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto mayor and current city councilor Rob Ford is seen before game five of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Former Toronto mayor and current city councilor Rob Ford is seen before game five of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 30
Next Slideshows

Cubs defeat Cardinals

Cubs defeat Cardinals

Cubs defeat Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs defeat the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS.

Oct 13 2015
Yogi Berra: 1925 - 2015

Yogi Berra: 1925 - 2015

Hall of Fame catcher for the New York Yankees, Yogi Berra dies at the age of 90.

Sep 23 2015
Djokovic defeats Federer

Djokovic defeats Federer

Novak Djokovic vanquished long-time rival Roger Federer to win the U.S. Open.

Sep 14 2015
U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

The world's top tennis players face off in New York.

Sep 12 2015

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

