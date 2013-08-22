Edition:
Bo Xilai trial begins

Disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai stands trial inside the court in Jinan, Shandong province, August 22, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A petitioner, with his pants removed, balances himself atop a pillar as he stages a protest near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 22, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A policeman tries to stop a journalist from photographing as vehicles enter a gate of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 22, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

Policemen remove a petitioner outside the court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held on Thursday in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A woman reacts as she reads a billboard announcing the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai to be held at the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, in Jinan, Shandong province, August 20, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

Policemen walk upstairs in front of a court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held on Thursday in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A policeman stands guard on the street outside the Jinan Intermediate People's Court during the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai in Jinan, Shandong province, August 22, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

Bystanders look at the Jinan Municipality People's Intermediate Courthouse building, where the trial for disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is likely to be held in Jinan, Shandong province, July 25, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A man poses for a picture in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A reporter talks to police officers at the entrance of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A resident walks with a child in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A woman cleans the glass pane of the door of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A television reporter in front of the camera, near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A member of a foreign media organization talks to a camera in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 20, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

Police officers raise a Chinese flag in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013.

Thursday, August 22, 2013

