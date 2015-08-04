Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest
Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six...more
Singer Bobby Brown (2nd R) leaves the funeral with other family members of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Cissy Houston (L) attends a funeral service of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Monica (C), arrives for the funeral of Kristina Bobbi Brown, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People go inside of the Whigham funeral home after the hearse believed to be carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrived to the funeral home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Dionne Warwick (C) attends the funeral service of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A hearse carrying the remains of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives for a burial service at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New Jersey Police Officers try to block the view as workers of the Whigham funeral home push the coffin of Bobbi Kristina Brown into the hearse while they prepare to leave the funeral home for the cemetery in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015....more
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Cissy Houston, the mother of late singer Whitney Houston, rides in a vehicle as she leaves the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, where her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina's burial service took place, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Jolie's humanitarian work
Angelina Jolie's role as UNHCR's special envoy.
Plus size summer fashion
Models hit the catwalk for the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo.
World's largest Elvis festival
Over 120 Elvis tribute artists, and 30,000 visitors converge on the Collingwood Elvis Festival in Ontario, Canada.
Newport marks electric Dylan
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, his first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.