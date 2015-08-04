Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2015 | 9:55am EDT

Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest

Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 11
Singer Bobby Brown (2nd R) leaves the funeral with other family members of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Bobby Brown (2nd R) leaves the funeral with other family members of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Singer Bobby Brown (2nd R) leaves the funeral with other family members of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
2 / 11
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
3 / 11
Cissy Houston (L) attends a funeral service of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Cissy Houston (L) attends a funeral service of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Cissy Houston (L) attends a funeral service of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 11
Singer Monica (C), arrives for the funeral of Kristina Bobbi Brown, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Monica (C), arrives for the funeral of Kristina Bobbi Brown, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Singer Monica (C), arrives for the funeral of Kristina Bobbi Brown, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
5 / 11
People go inside of the Whigham funeral home after the hearse believed to be carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrived to the funeral home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People go inside of the Whigham funeral home after the hearse believed to be carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrived to the funeral home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
People go inside of the Whigham funeral home after the hearse believed to be carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrived to the funeral home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 11
Singer Dionne Warwick (C) attends the funeral service of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Dionne Warwick (C) attends the funeral service of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Singer Dionne Warwick (C) attends the funeral service of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 11
A hearse carrying the remains of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives for a burial service at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A hearse carrying the remains of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives for a burial service at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A hearse carrying the remains of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives for a burial service at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 11
New Jersey Police Officers try to block the view as workers of the Whigham funeral home push the coffin of Bobbi Kristina Brown into the hearse while they prepare to leave the funeral home for the cemetery in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New Jersey Police Officers try to block the view as workers of the Whigham funeral home push the coffin of Bobbi Kristina Brown into the hearse while they prepare to leave the funeral home for the cemetery in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
New Jersey Police Officers try to block the view as workers of the Whigham funeral home push the coffin of Bobbi Kristina Brown into the hearse while they prepare to leave the funeral home for the cemetery in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 11
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
10 / 11
Cissy Houston, the mother of late singer Whitney Houston, rides in a vehicle as she leaves the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, where her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina's burial service took place, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cissy Houston, the mother of late singer Whitney Houston, rides in a vehicle as she leaves the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, where her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina's burial service took place, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Cissy Houston, the mother of late singer Whitney Houston, rides in a vehicle as she leaves the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, where her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina's burial service took place, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Jolie's humanitarian work

Jolie's humanitarian work

Next Slideshows

Jolie's humanitarian work

Jolie's humanitarian work

Angelina Jolie's role as UNHCR's special envoy.

Jul 30 2015
Plus size summer fashion

Plus size summer fashion

Models hit the catwalk for the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo.

Jul 27 2015
World's largest Elvis festival

World's largest Elvis festival

Over 120 Elvis tribute artists, and 30,000 visitors converge on the Collingwood Elvis Festival in Ontario, Canada.

Jul 27 2015
Newport marks electric Dylan

Newport marks electric Dylan

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, his first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional...

Jul 26 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast