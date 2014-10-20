Bodies found in Indiana
Exterior view of an abandoned house where an unidentified body was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. A northwest Indiana man suspected of murdering at least seven women may be a serial killer who has killed others in the state as far back as...more
Exterior view of the home of Darren Vann in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Exterior view of an abandoned house where the body of Teairra Batey was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Exterior view of a Motel 6 where the body of Afrika Hardy was found in Hammond, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Darren Deon Vann is seen in an undated picture released by the Hammond Police Department in Hammond, Indiana October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Hammond Police Department/Handout
Hammond Police Chief John Doughty and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. hold a news conference about suspected serial killings in Hammond, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. leans in to whisper to Hammond Police Lieutenant Richard Hoyda during a news conference about suspected serial killings in Hammond, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Gary Police Chief Larry McKinley hold a news conference about suspected serial killings in Hammond, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
