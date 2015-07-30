Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 5:50pm EDT

Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. A University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man has been charged with murder after a grand jury investigation, the Hamilton County prosecutor said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. A University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man has been...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. A University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man has been charged with murder after a grand jury investigation, the Hamilton County prosecutor said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
1 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
2 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
3 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
4 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
5 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
6 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
7 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
8 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car with guns drawn after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car with guns drawn after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car with guns drawn after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
9 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
10 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing looks into Samuel Dubose's vehicle after Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing looks into Samuel Dubose's vehicle after Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing looks into Samuel Dubose's vehicle after Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
11 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, Ohio July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, Ohio July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, Ohio July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
12 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
13 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
14 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
15 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
16 / 17
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Alternative medicine for animals

Alternative medicine for animals

Next Slideshows

Alternative medicine for animals

Alternative medicine for animals

The Brasilia zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals with chronic diseases.

Jul 30 2015
Rio from above

Rio from above

Aerial views of Brazil's seaside metropolis.

Jul 30 2015
The art of war

The art of war

Politically charged murals and graffiti offer ground-level views of conflicts around the world.

Jul 29 2015
Town of scarecrows

Town of scarecrows

The annual Scarecrow Festival asks residents of Heather, Britain, to make scarecrows to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities.

Jul 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast