Body on Canvas
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches (R), who has cerebral palsy, is helped by his physiotherapist with his necktie backstage before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio...more
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches (R), who has cerebral palsy, is helped by his physiotherapist with his necktie backstage before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, is helped with buttoning his shirt before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, walks backstage after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, embraces his father after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
