Body parts murder case
Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by...more
Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. Magnotta, who is accused of first-degree murder, was arrested in a cyber cafe in Berlin two weeks ago. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout
Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by...more
Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout
Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by...more
Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout
Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in...more
Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Montreal June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout
The plane carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta lands at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The plane carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta lands at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A vehicle carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A vehicle carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A vehicle (3rd R) carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out of Mirabel Airport by police in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A vehicle (3rd R) carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out of Mirabel Airport by police in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handout photo released by the Montreal Police to Reuters on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout
Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handout photo released by the Montreal Police to Reuters on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout
Luka Rocco Magnotta is shown after his arrest in this June 4, 2012 handout photo provided by the Berlin police. REUTERS/Berlin Police/Handout
Luka Rocco Magnotta is shown after his arrest in this June 4, 2012 handout photo provided by the Berlin police. REUTERS/Berlin Police/Handout
Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
This picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
This picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout
A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout
This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout
This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout
This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout
This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout
A general view shows the State Office of Criminal Investigations where police are questioning Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view shows the State Office of Criminal Investigations where police are questioning Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived, is seen in the basement of the apartment building, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived, is seen in the basement of the apartment building, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith
The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Plight of the Rohingyas
Sectarian violence is threatening Myanmar's democratic transition.
Israel deports African migrants
Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan, the first of a series of weekly repatriation flights intended as a stepping stone to dealing with much...
Muslim Brotherhood claims victory
Egyptians celebrate the victory of Mohammed Morsy, while Ahmed Shafik's camp insists he led the election by two to four points.
Greece votes
Parties committed to Greece's multi-billion-euro bailout secured a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.