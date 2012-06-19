Edition:
Body parts murder case

<p>Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. Magnotta, who is accused of first-degree murder, was arrested in a cyber cafe in Berlin two weeks ago. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Montreal June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>The plane carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta lands at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>A vehicle carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>A vehicle (3rd R) carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out of Mirabel Airport by police in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handout photo released by the Montreal Police to Reuters on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>Luka Rocco Magnotta is shown after his arrest in this June 4, 2012 handout photo provided by the Berlin police. REUTERS/Berlin Police/Handout</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>This picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>A general view shows the State Office of Criminal Investigations where police are questioning Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived, is seen in the basement of the apartment building, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

<p>The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith</p>

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

