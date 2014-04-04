Bodybuilding in Israel
A bodybuilder stands in a toilet stall as he has toner applied backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder stands in a toilet stall as he has toner applied backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A female bodybuilder strikes a pose as she performs between the stages of a men's amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A female bodybuilder strikes a pose as she performs between the stages of a men's amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3 2014. . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3 2014. . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A female bodybuilder apples oil to another performer backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A female bodybuilder apples oil to another performer backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders apply oil backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders apply oil backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose for a picture backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose for a picture backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders argue during preparations backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders argue during preparations backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Next Slideshows
Inside the USS Coronado
A look inside one of the newest ships of the US Navy, the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado.
Vote for Vader
The Dark Lord is running for president of Ukraine.
A community buried
The aftermath of the deadly Washington mudslide.
Queen Elizabeth's toys
Toys that belonged to a young Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.