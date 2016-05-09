Edition:
Pictures | Mon May 9, 2016 | 1:45pm EDT

Boeing 767 sets sail

Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrives onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village to be used as accommodation in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A young girl looks on at a Boeing 767 airplane in the Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it is prepared to be pulled ashore Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Two women take a picture of a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrived onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A paddle boarder is seen as Boeing 767 airplane arrives the Enniscrone estuary after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Locals look on as Boeing 767 airplane (unseen) reaches it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
A Boeing 767 airplane is lifted into the air in a specially manufactured cradle to be placed in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
A Boeing 767 airplane is seen in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
