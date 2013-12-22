Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Dec 22, 2013 | 10:45am EST

Boeing in South Carolina

<p>A 787 Dreamliner being built for India Air is pictured at South Carolina Boeing final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A 787 Dreamliner being built for India Air is pictured at South Carolina Boeing final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

A 787 Dreamliner being built for India Air is pictured at South Carolina Boeing final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
1 / 20
<p>The moon sets over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina early December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

The moon sets over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina early December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

The moon sets over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina early December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
2 / 20
<p>Workers at South Carolina Boeing walk past the engines of a 787 Dreamliner being made for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Workers at South Carolina Boeing walk past the engines of a 787 Dreamliner being made for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Workers at South Carolina Boeing walk past the engines of a 787 Dreamliner being made for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
3 / 20
<p>A school tour group navigates the shops along historical downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A school tour group navigates the shops along historical downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

A school tour group navigates the shops along historical downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
4 / 20
<p>A worker at South Carolina Boeing inspects a 787 Dreamliner being built for Air India at the plant's final assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A worker at South Carolina Boeing inspects a 787 Dreamliner being built for Air India at the plant's final assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

A worker at South Carolina Boeing inspects a 787 Dreamliner being built for Air India at the plant's final assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
5 / 20
<p>A carriage horse waits for passage at an intersection in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A carriage horse waits for passage at an intersection in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

A carriage horse waits for passage at an intersection in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
6 / 20
<p>Sections of a 787 Dreamliner being built for Air India are seen at Boeing's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Sections of a 787 Dreamliner being built for Air India are seen at Boeing's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Sections of a 787 Dreamliner being built for Air India are seen at Boeing's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
7 / 20
<p>Steve Gibert of Charleston, catches up on some reading at a coffee shop in downtown Charleston on December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Steve Gibert of Charleston, catches up on some reading at a coffee shop in downtown Charleston on December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Steve Gibert of Charleston, catches up on some reading at a coffee shop in downtown Charleston on December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
8 / 20
<p>A worker exits Boeing's massive 787 Dreamliner final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A worker exits Boeing's massive 787 Dreamliner final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

A worker exits Boeing's massive 787 Dreamliner final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
9 / 20
<p>Sweet grass basket makers Celestine Ravenel (L) and her cousin Adeline Mazyck display their wares in their open air shop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Sweet grass basket makers Celestine Ravenel (L) and her cousin Adeline Mazyck display their wares in their open air shop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Sweet grass basket makers Celestine Ravenel (L) and her cousin Adeline Mazyck display their wares in their open air shop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
10 / 20
<p>Workers at South Carolina Boeing construct a 787 Dreamliner for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Workers at South Carolina Boeing construct a 787 Dreamliner for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Workers at South Carolina Boeing construct a 787 Dreamliner for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
11 / 20
<p>One of the historical mansions along E. Bay Street is seen in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

One of the historical mansions along E. Bay Street is seen in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

One of the historical mansions along E. Bay Street is seen in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
12 / 20
<p>Construction cranes and palm trees line the entrance at South Carolina Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Construction cranes and palm trees line the entrance at South Carolina Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Construction cranes and palm trees line the entrance at South Carolina Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
13 / 20
<p>Barn hand Sean Williams waits for clients at Olde Towne Carriage in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Barn hand Sean Williams waits for clients at Olde Towne Carriage in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Barn hand Sean Williams waits for clients at Olde Towne Carriage in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model of the 787 Dreamliner is seen at the welcome center for South Carolina Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A model of the 787 Dreamliner is seen at the welcome center for South Carolina Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

A model of the 787 Dreamliner is seen at the welcome center for South Carolina Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
15 / 20
<p>Workers prepare for customers at Palmetto Carriage Tours in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Workers prepare for customers at Palmetto Carriage Tours in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Workers prepare for customers at Palmetto Carriage Tours in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
16 / 20
<p>The state flag flies in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

The state flag flies in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

The state flag flies in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
17 / 20
<p>Sweet grass basket maker Adeline Mazyck works in an open air shop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Sweet grass basket maker Adeline Mazyck works in an open air shop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Sweet grass basket maker Adeline Mazyck works in an open air shop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
18 / 20
<p>Katie Long, 21, and Nike Pappas, 19, both of Charleston, stretch during their daily run across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina on December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Katie Long, 21, and Nike Pappas, 19, both of Charleston, stretch during their daily run across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina on December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Katie Long, 21, and Nike Pappas, 19, both of Charleston, stretch during their daily run across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina on December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
19 / 20
<p>Charleston Harbor is seen at dawn from the top of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Charleston Harbor is seen at dawn from the top of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Charleston Harbor is seen at dawn from the top of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Shipyards of Shanghai

Shipyards of Shanghai

Next Slideshows

Shipyards of Shanghai

Shipyards of Shanghai

While state-owned and better quality private shipyards have enough construction orders to keep busy into 2015 or 2016, the future looks grim for the rest, many...

Dec 20 2013
Santa season

Santa season

From SantaCon to scuba Santas, tis the season for Kris Kringle to appear.

Dec 20 2013
Christmas cheer

Christmas cheer

Lights, trees and holiday cheer from around the world.

Dec 20 2013
Cast in wax

Cast in wax

From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.

Dec 19 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast