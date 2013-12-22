Boeing in South Carolina
A 787 Dreamliner being built for India Air is pictured at South Carolina Boeing final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
The moon sets over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina early December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers at South Carolina Boeing walk past the engines of a 787 Dreamliner being made for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A school tour group navigates the shops along historical downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A worker at South Carolina Boeing inspects a 787 Dreamliner being built for Air India at the plant's final assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A carriage horse waits for passage at an intersection in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Sections of a 787 Dreamliner being built for Air India are seen at Boeing's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Steve Gibert of Charleston, catches up on some reading at a coffee shop in downtown Charleston on December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A worker exits Boeing's massive 787 Dreamliner final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Sweet grass basket makers Celestine Ravenel (L) and her cousin Adeline Mazyck display their wares in their open air shop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers at South Carolina Boeing construct a 787 Dreamliner for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
One of the historical mansions along E. Bay Street is seen in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Construction cranes and palm trees line the entrance at South Carolina Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Barn hand Sean Williams waits for clients at Olde Towne Carriage in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A model of the 787 Dreamliner is seen at the welcome center for South Carolina Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers prepare for customers at Palmetto Carriage Tours in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
The state flag flies in downtown Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Sweet grass basket maker Adeline Mazyck works in an open air shop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Katie Long, 21, and Nike Pappas, 19, both of Charleston, stretch during their daily run across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina on December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Charleston Harbor is seen at dawn from the top of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge that leads into Charleston, South Carolina December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
