Boeing's 100 years

The "Red Barn", which was part of what would later be called Boeing's Plant 1 on Seattle's Duwamish waterway and which served as a production facility starting in 1917, is shown in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via...more

The "Red Barn", which was part of what would later be called Boeing's Plant 1 on Seattle's Duwamish waterway and which served as a production facility starting in 1917, is shown in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters

Close