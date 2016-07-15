Boeing's 100 years
The C-97 military transport plane, developed near the end of World War II, is shown in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters
The "Red Barn", which was part of what would later be called Boeing's Plant 1 on Seattle's Duwamish waterway and which served as a production facility starting in 1917, is shown in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via...more
Female riveters are shown assembling the tail fin of a B-17 Flying Fortress at The Boeing Company's Plant 2 in this 1943 publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters
The CH-46 Sea Knight, which was widely used by the U.S. Marine Corps and saw service in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm, is shown in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters
A B&W Model 1 aircraft, produced by Pacific Aero Product Company, which was later changed to the Boeing Airplane Company, is shown at Lake Union in Seattle, Washington in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters
Air Force One, a Boeing 707 purchased by the U.S. Air Force to transport the President of the United States, is shown in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters
A female employee works on a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress in this 1944 publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters
The KC-125, developed as a refueling tanker for the U.S. Air Force, is shown in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters
The Stratocruiser, a long-range propeller airliner which entered production after World War II, is shown in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company released to Reuters July 14, 2016. Boeing/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE...more
Boeing B-29 Superfortress aircraft are shown being built at Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington on March 31, 1945 in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company released to Reuters July 14, 2016. Boeing/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS -...more
The Boeing 707 jetliner, which had a range of 3000 miles and was one of the first successful commercial jet aircraft, is shown in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters
The McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II, a supersonic jet which first flew in May 1958, is shown in formation in this publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via Reuters
Boeing's second production site known as Plant 2 in Seattle, Washington, where the company made planes ranging from the B-17 Flying Fortress to the early 737 jetliner, is shown in this 1941 publicity photo from the Boeing Company. Boeing/Handout via...more
