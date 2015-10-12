Edition:
Bolivia's female wrestlers

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova (front), nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena" (C) reacts during a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica ", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� (L) and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (front), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" reacts during a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

