Bolivia's female wrestlers
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova (front), nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena" (C) reacts during a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica ", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� (L) and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (front), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" reacts during a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Next Slideshows
Faces of Comic Con
Portraits from New York Comic Con.
Action Putin
A look at Russia's premiere tough guy.
The deer of Richmond Park
Over 600 red and fallow deer roam in the largest of London's Royal Parks, and have their numbers managed in a cull each November and February.
The jungle of Calais
Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.