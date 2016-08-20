Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 19, 2016 | 10:15pm EDT

Bolt leads Jamaica to relay gold

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica races toward the finish line to win the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Usain Bolt of Jamaica races toward the finish line to win the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica races toward the finish line to win the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
3 / 10
Team Jamaica huddle after winning gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Team Jamaica huddle after winning gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Team Jamaica huddle after winning gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the team wins the race REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the team wins the race REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the team wins the race REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
5 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica leads the pack during the race. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Usain Bolt of Jamaica leads the pack during the race. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica leads the pack during the race. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls after crossing finish line. REUTERS/David Gray

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls after crossing finish line. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls after crossing finish line. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 10
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Agony of defeat

Agony of defeat

Next Slideshows

Agony of defeat

Agony of defeat

Athletes feel the sting of disappointment at the Rio Olympics.

Aug 19 2016
Olympic tumbles

Olympic tumbles

Athletes falling down at the Rio Olympics.

Aug 19 2016
Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist

Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist

Britain's Nick Skelton on his horse Big Star wins gold in show jumping after a fast and penalty-free jumpoff in his seventh Olympics.

Aug 19 2016
Putin visits annexed Crimea

Putin visits annexed Crimea

Vladimir Putin flies into annexed Crimea, two years after Russian troops seized the peninsula.

Aug 19 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast