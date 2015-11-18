Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2015 | 11:20am EST

Bomb downed Russian plane

A photo published in Islamic State magazine Dabiq shows a can of Schweppes Gold soft drink and what appeared to be a detonator and switch on a blue background. /Social Media

A photo published in Islamic State magazine Dabiq shows a can of Schweppes Gold soft drink and what appeared to be a detonator and switch on a blue background. /Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A photo published in Islamic State magazine Dabiq shows a can of Schweppes Gold soft drink and what appeared to be a detonator and switch on a blue background. /Social Media
Close
1 / 26
A photo published in Islamic State magazine Dabiq shows what it said were passports belonging to dead Russians "obtained by the mujahideen". /Social Media

A photo published in Islamic State magazine Dabiq shows what it said were passports belonging to dead Russians "obtained by the mujahideen". /Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A photo published in Islamic State magazine Dabiq shows what it said were passports belonging to dead Russians "obtained by the mujahideen". /Social Media
Close
2 / 26
Military investigators from Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. An Airbus A321, operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia under the brand name Metrojet, crashed on Saturday shortly after taking off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on its way to St. Petersburg, killing all 224 people on board. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Military investigators from Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. An Airbus A321, operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia under the brand name...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Military investigators from Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. An Airbus A321, operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia under the brand name Metrojet, crashed on Saturday shortly after taking off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on its way to St. Petersburg, killing all 224 people on board. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
3 / 26
A relative reacts as she touches a cross on the grave of Alexei Alexeev, a victim of the crash, during a funeral ceremony at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

A relative reacts as she touches a cross on the grave of Alexei Alexeev, a victim of the crash, during a funeral ceremony at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A relative reacts as she touches a cross on the grave of Alexei Alexeev, a victim of the crash, during a funeral ceremony at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Close
4 / 26
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
5 / 26
A man comforts a woman as relatives of those killed in an air crash in Egypt gather for the identification of remains at a morgue in St. Petersburg, Russia November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

A man comforts a woman as relatives of those killed in an air crash in Egypt gather for the identification of remains at a morgue in St. Petersburg, Russia November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
A man comforts a woman as relatives of those killed in an air crash in Egypt gather for the identification of remains at a morgue in St. Petersburg, Russia November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Close
6 / 26
Military investigators from Egypt and Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Military investigators from Egypt and Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Military investigators from Egypt and Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
7 / 26
A debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
8 / 26
The Russian airplane crash site on the Sinai Peninsula is pictured in this handout photo satellite image provided by Russian Emergencies Ministry on November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Press Service of Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters

The Russian airplane crash site on the Sinai Peninsula is pictured in this handout photo satellite image provided by Russian Emergencies Ministry on November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Press Service of Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
The Russian airplane crash site on the Sinai Peninsula is pictured in this handout photo satellite image provided by Russian Emergencies Ministry on November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Press Service of Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 26
The remains of a Russian airliner are seen as an Egyptian military helicopter flies over the crash site in al-Hasanah area at El Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The remains of a Russian airliner are seen as an Egyptian military helicopter flies over the crash site in al-Hasanah area at El Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
The remains of a Russian airliner are seen as an Egyptian military helicopter flies over the crash site in al-Hasanah area at El Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
10 / 26
Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail looks at the remains of a plane crash at the desert in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail looks at the remains of a plane crash at the desert in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail looks at the remains of a plane crash at the desert in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 26
The debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
The debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
12 / 26
Egyptian army soldiers collect belongings of passengers from the crash site of a Russian airliner at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egyptian army soldiers collect belongings of passengers from the crash site of a Russian airliner at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Egyptian army soldiers collect belongings of passengers from the crash site of a Russian airliner at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
13 / 26
An Egyptian army soldier stands guard near debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An Egyptian army soldier stands guard near debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
An Egyptian army soldier stands guard near debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
14 / 26
Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov (L) speaks with a military investigator at the crash site, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov (L) speaks with a military investigator at the crash site, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov (L) speaks with a military investigator at the crash site, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
15 / 26
The remains of a Russian airliner are inspected by military investigators at the crash�site at the al-Hasanah area in El Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The remains of a Russian airliner are inspected by military investigators at the crash�site at the al-Hasanah area in El Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
The remains of a Russian airliner are inspected by military investigators at the crash�site at the al-Hasanah area in El Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
16 / 26
Russian emergency ministry officers carry stretchers as they prepare to unload the bodies of victims in St. Petersburg, Russia November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool

Russian emergency ministry officers carry stretchers as they prepare to unload the bodies of victims in St. Petersburg, Russia November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Russian emergency ministry officers carry stretchers as they prepare to unload the bodies of victims in St. Petersburg, Russia November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool
Close
17 / 26
Clothes are pictured on the ground at the site where a Russian airliner crashed in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Clothes are pictured on the ground at the site where a Russian airliner crashed in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Clothes are pictured on the ground at the site where a Russian airliner crashed in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 26
Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail (C) looks at the remains of a plane crash at the desert in central Sinai near El Arish city north of Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail (C) looks at the remains of a plane crash at the desert in central Sinai near El Arish city north of Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail (C) looks at the remains of a plane crash at the desert in central Sinai near El Arish city north of Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 26
The remains of a Russian airliner which crashed is seen in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The remains of a Russian airliner which crashed is seen in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
The remains of a Russian airliner which crashed is seen in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 26
A woman reacts at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

A woman reacts at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A woman reacts at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Close
21 / 26
Egyptian children carrying banners in solidarity with Russian children who died in Saturday's plane crash over Sinai, stand in front of a morgue where bodies of the victims lie in Cairo, Egypt November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptian children carrying banners in solidarity with Russian children who died in Saturday's plane crash over Sinai, stand in front of a morgue where bodies of the victims lie in Cairo, Egypt November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Egyptian children carrying banners in solidarity with Russian children who died in Saturday's plane crash over Sinai, stand in front of a morgue where bodies of the victims lie in Cairo, Egypt November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
22 / 26
A toy plane and flowers are left on a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

A toy plane and flowers are left on a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A toy plane and flowers are left on a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Close
23 / 26
An Egyptian military helicopter flies over debris at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An Egyptian military helicopter flies over debris at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
An Egyptian military helicopter flies over debris at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
24 / 26
A woman with a child reacts as she comes to place flowers on a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

A woman with a child reacts as she comes to place flowers on a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A woman with a child reacts as she comes to place flowers on a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Close
25 / 26
People mourn near a makeshift memorial for victims outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015.

People mourn near a makeshift memorial for victims outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
People mourn near a makeshift memorial for victims outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015.
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Bye bye Bobby

Bye bye Bobby

Next Slideshows

Bye bye Bobby

Bye bye Bobby

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal bows out of the presidential race.

Nov 17 2015
Solidarity at England vs. France match

Solidarity at England vs. France match

English soccer fans roar out the French national anthem in solidarity at a friendly match just days after the Paris attacks.

Nov 17 2015
Germany vs. Netherlands match canceled

Germany vs. Netherlands match canceled

A friendly soccer game between is called off less than two hours before its start in Hanover.

Nov 17 2015
Greeted by helping hands

Greeted by helping hands

Volunteers welcome refugees and migrants as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Nov 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast