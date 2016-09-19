Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 19, 2016 | 5:30pm EDT

Bombing suspect caught

A still image captured from a video from WABC television shows a conscious man believed to be New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami being loaded into an ambulance after a shoot-out with police in Linden, New Jersey. Courtesy WABC-TV via REUTERS

A still image captured from a video from WABC television shows a conscious man believed to be New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami being loaded into an ambulance after a shoot-out with police in Linden, New Jersey. Courtesy WABC-TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A still image captured from a video from WABC television shows a conscious man believed to be New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami being loaded into an ambulance after a shoot-out with police in Linden, New Jersey. Courtesy WABC-TV via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
FBI officials stand amid the site of an explosion which took place on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

FBI officials stand amid the site of an explosion which took place on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
FBI officials stand amid the site of an explosion which took place on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
Close
2 / 20
FBI personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

FBI personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
FBI personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 20
A policeman takes a photo of a man they identified as Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning in connection with an explosion in New York City, as he is placed into an ambulance in Linden, New Jersey, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Anthony Genaro

A policeman takes a photo of a man they identified as Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning in connection with an explosion in New York City, as he is placed into an ambulance in Linden, New Jersey, in this still image taken from video....more

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A policeman takes a photo of a man they identified as Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning in connection with an explosion in New York City, as he is placed into an ambulance in Linden, New Jersey, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Anthony Genaro
Close
4 / 20
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Junstin Lane/Pool

A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Junstin Lane/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Junstin Lane/Pool
Close
5 / 20
A New York Police Department (NYPD) robot retrieves an unexploded pressure cooker bomb on 27th Street, hours after an explosion nearby in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucien Harriot

A New York Police Department (NYPD) robot retrieves an unexploded pressure cooker bomb on 27th Street, hours after an explosion nearby in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucien Harriot

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A New York Police Department (NYPD) robot retrieves an unexploded pressure cooker bomb on 27th Street, hours after an explosion nearby in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucien Harriot
Close
6 / 20
A New York Police Department (NYPD) robot places an unexploded pressure cooker bomb into a spherical chamber on 27th Street, hours after an explosion nearby in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucien Harriot

A New York Police Department (NYPD) robot places an unexploded pressure cooker bomb into a spherical chamber on 27th Street, hours after an explosion nearby in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucien Harriot

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A New York Police Department (NYPD) robot places an unexploded pressure cooker bomb into a spherical chamber on 27th Street, hours after an explosion nearby in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucien Harriot
Close
7 / 20
FBI and other security officials mark evidence near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

FBI and other security officials mark evidence near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
FBI and other security officials mark evidence near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
Close
8 / 20
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tour the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tour the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tour the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
Close
9 / 20
An image of Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning. Courtesy FBI/Handout via REUTERS

An image of Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning. Courtesy FBI/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
An image of Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning. Courtesy FBI/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
FBI officials label and collect evidence near the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

FBI officials label and collect evidence near the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
FBI officials label and collect evidence near the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
Close
11 / 20
Police officers stand guard while law enforcement officers search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning, in Elizabeth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Police officers stand guard while law enforcement officers search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning, in Elizabeth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Police officers stand guard while law enforcement officers search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning, in Elizabeth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 20
Law enforcement officers search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami in Elizabeth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Law enforcement officers search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami in Elizabeth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Law enforcement officers search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami in Elizabeth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 20
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
Close
14 / 20
FBI officials stand amid evidence markers near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

FBI officials stand amid evidence markers near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
FBI officials stand amid evidence markers near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
Close
15 / 20
Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning in connection with an explosion in New York City, is seen in this image taken from video, released by the New Jersey State Police. Courtesy New Jersey State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning in connection with an explosion in New York City, is seen in this image taken from video, released by the New Jersey State Police. Courtesy New Jersey State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning in connection with an explosion in New York City, is seen in this image taken from video, released by the New Jersey State Police. Courtesy New Jersey State Police/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
Evidence markers on the street surround police and FBI officials near the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Evidence markers on the street surround police and FBI officials near the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Evidence markers on the street surround police and FBI officials near the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
Close
17 / 20
FBI officials mark the ground near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

FBI officials mark the ground near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
FBI officials mark the ground near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
Close
18 / 20
Onlookers stand behind a police cordon near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Onlookers stand behind a police cordon near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Onlookers stand behind a police cordon near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
Close
19 / 20
A New York City firefighter uses a wheeled stretcher to carry supplies near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A New York City firefighter uses a wheeled stretcher to carry supplies near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A New York City firefighter uses a wheeled stretcher to carry supplies near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Emmy Award highlights

Emmy Award highlights

Next Slideshows

Emmy Award highlights

Emmy Award highlights

Memorable moments at the Emmys as Veep and Game of Thrones take home awards.

Sep 19 2016
Trump and Clinton: 50 days to go

Trump and Clinton: 50 days to go

The candidates hit the trail 50 days before the election.

Sep 19 2016
Emmy red carpet

Emmy red carpet

Red carpet fashion highlights at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Sep 19 2016
FARC preparing for peace

FARC preparing for peace

FARC rebels and the Colombian government are gearing up to sign a peace accord after reaching an agreement to end a war that has killed more than 220,000 people...

Sep 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast