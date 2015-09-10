Bombing Yemen
Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant poses for a photograph while standing on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi militant stands amidst debris from a house of a Houthi leader Rafiq Rafiq, which was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike, near Sanaa, May 30, 2015. The Houthi militant is seen holding a picture of Rafiq Rafiq's son, who the Houthis say, was...more
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A view of a building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike is seen in Haradh city of Yemen's northwestern province of Hajja, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People salvage furniture from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike in Sanaa, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People ride on a motorcycle as they pass by a police headquarters destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People stand on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
School books are seen on the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike near Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, May 29, 2015. A guard was reportedly injured in the strike on the house, whose occupants had already evacuated prior to the strike,...more
People gather at a site hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The collapsed house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, is seen after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Next Slideshows
Rain and refugees
Migrants and refugees try to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm.
New human ancestor found
Homo naledi, a newly discovered ancient species related to humans, appears to have buried its dead.
Landing on Lesbos
Hundreds of migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos before moving on to the mainland.
Migrant lodgings
Tents, deserted hotels and refugee camps form makeshift homes for migrants as they flee for Europe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.