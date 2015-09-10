Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2015 | 9:56am EDT

Bombing Yemen

Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 25
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 25
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 25
A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
4 / 25
A Houthi militant poses for a photograph while standing on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A Houthi militant poses for a photograph while standing on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A Houthi militant poses for a photograph while standing on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
5 / 25
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 25
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 25
A Houthi militant stands amidst debris from a house of a Houthi leader Rafiq Rafiq, which was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike, near Sanaa, May 30, 2015. The Houthi militant is seen holding a picture of Rafiq Rafiq's son, who the Houthis say, was killed in the air-strike. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A Houthi militant stands amidst debris from a house of a Houthi leader Rafiq Rafiq, which was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike, near Sanaa, May 30, 2015. The Houthi militant is seen holding a picture of Rafiq Rafiq's son, who the Houthis say, was...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A Houthi militant stands amidst debris from a house of a Houthi leader Rafiq Rafiq, which was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike, near Sanaa, May 30, 2015. The Houthi militant is seen holding a picture of Rafiq Rafiq's son, who the Houthis say, was killed in the air-strike. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
8 / 25
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
9 / 25
A view of a building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike is seen in Haradh city of Yemen's northwestern province of Hajja, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of a building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike is seen in Haradh city of Yemen's northwestern province of Hajja, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A view of a building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike is seen in Haradh city of Yemen's northwestern province of Hajja, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 25
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
11 / 25
People salvage furniture from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike in Sanaa, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People salvage furniture from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike in Sanaa, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
People salvage furniture from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike in Sanaa, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 25
People ride on a motorcycle as they pass by a police headquarters destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People ride on a motorcycle as they pass by a police headquarters destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
People ride on a motorcycle as they pass by a police headquarters destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 25
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
14 / 25
People stand on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People stand on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
People stand on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
15 / 25
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
16 / 25
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
17 / 25
School books are seen on the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike near Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

School books are seen on the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike near Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
School books are seen on the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike near Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
18 / 25
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 25
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
20 / 25
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
21 / 25
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, May 29, 2015. A guard was reportedly injured in the strike on the house, whose occupants had already evacuated prior to the strike, according to Houthis guarding the site and local media. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, May 29, 2015. A guard was reportedly injured in the strike on the house, whose occupants had already evacuated prior to the strike,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, May 29, 2015. A guard was reportedly injured in the strike on the house, whose occupants had already evacuated prior to the strike, according to Houthis guarding the site and local media. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
22 / 25
People gather at a site hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People gather at a site hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
People gather at a site hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
23 / 25
The collapsed house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, is seen after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The collapsed house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, is seen after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
The collapsed house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, is seen after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
24 / 25
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Rain and refugees

Rain and refugees

Next Slideshows

Rain and refugees

Rain and refugees

Migrants and refugees try to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm.

Sep 10 2015
New human ancestor found

New human ancestor found

Homo naledi, a newly discovered ancient species related to humans, appears to have buried its dead.

Sep 10 2015
Landing on Lesbos

Landing on Lesbos

Hundreds of migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos before moving on to the mainland.

Sep 09 2015
Migrant lodgings

Migrant lodgings

Tents, deserted hotels and refugee camps form makeshift homes for migrants as they flee for Europe.

Sep 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast