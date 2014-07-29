Edition:
Mon Jul 28, 2014

Bombs over Aleppo

A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 28, 2014
Civil defense members look for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Monday, July 28, 2014
A resident carries an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 28, 2014
A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Monday, July 28, 2014
Civil defense members help an injured man that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Monday, July 28, 2014
Residents help an injured man who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 28, 2014
A civil defense member carries an injured woman that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Monday, July 28, 2014
Residents inspect a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 28, 2014
Residents help an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 28, 2014
Residents help an injured boy who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 28, 2014
