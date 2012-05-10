Bonfires of Lag Ba-Omer
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys sit in front of girls and women as they look at a bonfire lit on the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his three-year-old son as he dances around a bonfire lit on the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in traditional festivities for Lag Ba'Omer near the grave of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai on Mount Meron in northern Israel, May 10, 2012. Lag Ba-Omer marks the end of a plague that killed thousands of Jewish scholars in ancient times, as well as the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, who had rebelled against Roman rule and is believed to be the author of the Zohar, the core text of Kabbalah mysticism. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men cast shadows as they look at a bonfire on the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman prays near the grave of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai during traditional festivities for Lag Ba'Omer on Mount Meron in northern Israel, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Boys watch a bonfire burn as Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hassidim crowd together as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Boys gather together while a bonfire burn as Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry their three-year-old sons as they dance around a bonfire lit on the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, May 9, 2012 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman prays during traditional festivities for Lag Ba'Omer near the grave of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai on Mount Meron in northern Israel, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hassidim dance together as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hassidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Men of the Orthodox Jewish Satmar Hassidim crowd the steps of a Synagouge (backround) as women of the sect stand in a separate area (front) as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
