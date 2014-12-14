Boom and bust in Parachute
Parachute Mayor Roy McClung poses near Interstate 70 that cuts through Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Much of the city was demolished in the 1980's to make way for the highway.The economy of Parachute, with a current population of...more
Mary Anderson of the parks and recreation department holds up a newspaper from 1964 that announces a shale oil plant will be operation in the town by 1967 in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The site of 'Surface Ground Zero' where in 1969 a 40-kiloton nuclear device was exploded under the ground as part of Project Rulison to free natural gas from the rock south of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The entrance to the Shale Manor mobile home park in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Diana Lawrence (C), an owner of Mama's Restaurant, center, visits with Hank Kracht (L) and Toby LeBorgne at the restaurant in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Kracht owns a water hauling company that services the natural gas industry and...more
A WPX Energy natural gas drilling rig is seen in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Parachute Service mechanic Mark Knox works on a truck used in the natural gas fields in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Knox grew up in Parachute and weathered the booms and bust that have fallen on the area. Reuters/Jim Urquhart
A sign supporting fracking on the doorway at Mama's Restaurant in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A locked gate in front of the former equipment staging area for Exxon is seen in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The bacon wrapped and deep fried What the Frac Burger at Mama's Restaurant in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Shops and a rest stop greet travelers in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jim Anderson and his son Devon Kelley target shoot in hills south of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart
Gas prices in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Encana offices Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Judy Beasley looks at a photo of her late husband Joseph "Dave" Beasley in her home in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. After coming to the town in 1967 the two were both former mayors and owned a gift shop in town for 30 years. REUTERS/Jim...more
A natural gas well platform owned by Encana north of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart
A vacant home in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dawn Fritze, a waitress at Mama's Restaurant, holds up one of their shirts depicting a drilling rig in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart
Industrial land available for development in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A vacant building that has been a bar, doctor office and floral shop among other uses on 1st Street in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A natural gas well platform owned by Encana south of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Diana Lawrence, an owner of Mama's Restaurant, looks out the window of her restaurant in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart
Business space available in 1st Street in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart
A natural gas well platform owned by Encana north of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A view of 1st Street in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
The Venice of Egypt
El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere.
Rites of womanhood
As Pokot tradition dictates, girls take part in a month-long ceremony that marks their coming to age and prepares them for marriage in Kenya.
Will and Kate do America
The Duke and Duchess tour the East Coast.
IKEA cinema makeover
IKEA completely converts a cinema by replacing standard seats with beds.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.