Boom and bust in Parachute

Parachute Mayor Roy McClung poses near Interstate 70 that cuts through Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Much of the city was demolished in the 1980's to make way for the highway.The economy of Parachute, with a current population of approximately 1000 people, was devastated when thousands of workers lost their jobs on 'Black Sunday' in 1982, after Exxon terminated the Colony Shale Oil Project. The current rise of hydraulic fracking in natural gas retrieval has given a cautious hope to the town's inhabitants, who know that market demand brings both boom and bust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

