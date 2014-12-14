Edition:
Boom and bust in Parachute

Parachute Mayor Roy McClung poses near Interstate 70 that cuts through Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Much of the city was demolished in the 1980's to make way for the highway.The economy of Parachute, with a current population of approximately 1000 people, was devastated when thousands of workers lost their jobs on 'Black Sunday' in 1982, after Exxon terminated the Colony Shale Oil Project. The current rise of hydraulic fracking in natural gas retrieval has given a cautious hope to the town's inhabitants, who know that market demand brings both boom and bust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Mary Anderson of the parks and recreation department holds up a newspaper from 1964 that announces a shale oil plant will be operation in the town by 1967 in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
The site of 'Surface Ground Zero' where in 1969 a 40-kiloton nuclear device was exploded under the ground as part of Project Rulison to free natural gas from the rock south of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
The entrance to the Shale Manor mobile home park in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Diana Lawrence (C), an owner of Mama's Restaurant, center, visits with Hank Kracht (L) and Toby LeBorgne at the restaurant in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Kracht owns a water hauling company that services the natural gas industry and LeBorgne has retired from water hauling. Reuters/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A WPX Energy natural gas drilling rig is seen in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Parachute Service mechanic Mark Knox works on a truck used in the natural gas fields in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Knox grew up in Parachute and weathered the booms and bust that have fallen on the area. Reuters/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A sign supporting fracking on the doorway at Mama's Restaurant in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A locked gate in front of the former equipment staging area for Exxon is seen in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
The bacon wrapped and deep fried What the Frac Burger at Mama's Restaurant in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Shops and a rest stop greet travelers in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Jim Anderson and his son Devon Kelley target shoot in hills south of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Gas prices in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Encana offices Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Judy Beasley looks at a photo of her late husband Joseph "Dave" Beasley in her home in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. After coming to the town in 1967 the two were both former mayors and owned a gift shop in town for 30 years. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A natural gas well platform owned by Encana north of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A vacant home in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Dawn Fritze, a waitress at Mama's Restaurant, holds up one of their shirts depicting a drilling rig in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Industrial land available for development in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A vacant building that has been a bar, doctor office and floral shop among other uses on 1st Street in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A natural gas well platform owned by Encana south of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Diana Lawrence, an owner of Mama's Restaurant, looks out the window of her restaurant in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Business space available in 1st Street in Parachute, Colorado, December 10, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A natural gas well platform owned by Encana north of Parachute, Colorado, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A view of 1st Street in Parachute, Colorado, December 9, 2014. Reuters/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
