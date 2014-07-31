Border country

An interior view of a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. Modeled on the remote fire bases used by the U.S. military in...more

An interior view of a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. Modeled on the remote fire bases used by the U.S. military in Afghanistan, the 10-acre fence-ringed facility in Arizona's high desert is the U.S. government's latest bid to plug the remaining gaps on the porous border with Mexico. The site is one of seven forward operating bases in Arizona and New Mexico that aim to establish a permanent police presence in some of the most difficult-to-reach areas on the porous, nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

