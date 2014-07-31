Border country
Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. Grupo Beta is a Mexican federal entity founded...more
An arrow painted on a stone is seen as members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. ...more
Unidentified men pull a raft to shore on the Mexico side of the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border near Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
The bend in the Rio Grande is seen from a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter on patrol in Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
A Texas Parks and Wildlife warden stands next to a 30-caliber rifle as he patrols on the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border near Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
A boot lies near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. and where the Mexican state of Chihuahua and the U.S states Texas and New Mexico meet, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man is seen walking in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. near the border and on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. is seen in the Anapra neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. Murrieta has been at the heart of an immigration debate over where to hold and process the surge of illegal migrants crossing the...more
Police break up a scuffle as demonstrators picket before the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Food and kitchen items are scattered on the kitchen floor of a house seized by authorities in Ciudad Juarez May 23, 2014. The house was seized and sealed after it had been identified as one of a series of safe houses for illegal immigrants used by a...more
A boy draws at the shelter for underage immigrants and repatriated minors "Mexico, my home" in Ciudad Juarez May 27, 2014. The shelter receives underage Mexicans and Central Americans who have been prevented from crossing the border or sent back...more
Law enforcement officers inspect a drug tunnel found in a warehouse in Otay Mesa, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters
A law enforcement officer enters a drug tunnel found in a warehouse in Otay Mesa, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters
A view of the U.S.-Mexico border is seen in Nogales, Arizona May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
A view of the U.S.-Mexico border is seen in Nogales, Arizona May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston holds a mass at the United States and Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona April 1, 2014. The mass was held to pray for migrants crossing the U.S. desert and for immigration reform. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Tucson Diocese Bishop Gerald Kicanas offers Holy Communion through the border fence to Mexico, along with several other bishops during a special mass at the United States and Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston walks the Arizona desert similar to where migrant workers cross the U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Activists and deportees chant as the prepare to enter U.S. Customs during a protest at the U.S.-Mexico border during a protest in Tijuana, Mexico, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
An interior view of a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. Modeled on the remote fire bases used by the U.S. military in...more
Agent Brent Cagen (in background) listens as Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Gary Widner explains the location of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. ...more
An interior view of a cell at a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Artist Gretchen Baer paints on a fence marking the U.S. border in Naco, Mexico April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Gaynor
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Andy Adame speaks with members of the media on a tour showing conditions similar to what migrants face while attempting to cross the border, through Pena Blanca Canyon, Arizona May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha...more
People are seen on a farm close to the border with Mexico, in Mission, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks on her property in Granjeno, Texas April 2, 2013. She said the numbers of people crossing her property, which is close the border between the United States and Mexico have increased recently. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A memorial cross for people who have died crossing the border is seen in front of the bridge between the U.S. and Mexico in Reynosa, Mexico April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
UCLA floods
A broken water main floods parts of the UCLA campus and strands motorists.
Second UN school hit
Shelling hits another U.N.-run school in Gaza.
Wargames in the Pacific
Ships, sailors and soldiers from countries across the Pacific take part in RIMPAC, one of the world's largest naval exercises.
Polluted waters of China
Growing cities, overuse of fertilizers, and factory wastewater have degraded China's water supplies to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.