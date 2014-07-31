Edition:
Border country

Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. Grupo Beta is a Mexican federal entity founded to provide rescue, guidance and humanitarian aid to migrants and to help them get back home. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
An arrow painted on a stone is seen as members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Unidentified men pull a raft to shore on the Mexico side of the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border near Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
The bend in the Rio Grande is seen from a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter on patrol in Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Texas Parks and Wildlife warden stands next to a 30-caliber rifle as he patrols on the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border near Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A boot lies near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. and where the Mexican state of Chihuahua and the U.S states Texas and New Mexico meet, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A man is seen walking in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. near the border and on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
The fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. is seen in the Anapra neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. Murrieta has been at the heart of an immigration debate over where to hold and process the surge of illegal migrants crossing the border from Mexico in recent months. The sign reads, "Welcome to California." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Police break up a scuffle as demonstrators picket before the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Food and kitchen items are scattered on the kitchen floor of a house seized by authorities in Ciudad Juarez May 23, 2014. The house was seized and sealed after it had been identified as one of a series of safe houses for illegal immigrants used by a group of coyotes, according to police reports. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A boy draws at the shelter for underage immigrants and repatriated minors "Mexico, my home" in Ciudad Juarez May 27, 2014. The shelter receives underage Mexicans and Central Americans who have been prevented from crossing the border or sent back after entering the U.S. illegally. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Law enforcement officers inspect a drug tunnel found in a warehouse in Otay Mesa, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A law enforcement officer enters a drug tunnel found in a warehouse in Otay Mesa, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A view of the U.S.-Mexico border is seen in Nogales, Arizona May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A view of the U.S.-Mexico border is seen in Nogales, Arizona May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston holds a mass at the United States and Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona April 1, 2014. The mass was held to pray for migrants crossing the U.S. desert and for immigration reform. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Tucson Diocese Bishop Gerald Kicanas offers Holy Communion through the border fence to Mexico, along with several other bishops during a special mass at the United States and Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston walks the Arizona desert similar to where migrant workers cross the U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Activists and deportees chant as the prepare to enter U.S. Customs during a protest at the U.S.-Mexico border during a protest in Tijuana, Mexico, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
An interior view of a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. Modeled on the remote fire bases used by the U.S. military in Afghanistan, the 10-acre fence-ringed facility in Arizona's high desert is the U.S. government's latest bid to plug the remaining gaps on the porous border with Mexico. The site is one of seven forward operating bases in Arizona and New Mexico that aim to establish a permanent police presence in some of the most difficult-to-reach areas on the porous, nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Agent Brent Cagen (in background) listens as Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Gary Widner explains the location of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
An interior view of a cell at a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Artist Gretchen Baer paints on a fence marking the U.S. border in Naco, Mexico April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Gaynor

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Andy Adame speaks with members of the media on a tour showing conditions similar to what migrants face while attempting to cross the border, through Pena Blanca Canyon, Arizona May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
People are seen on a farm close to the border with Mexico, in Mission, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A woman walks on her property in Granjeno, Texas April 2, 2013. She said the numbers of people crossing her property, which is close the border between the United States and Mexico have increased recently. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A memorial cross for people who have died crossing the border is seen in front of the bridge between the U.S. and Mexico in Reynosa, Mexico April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
