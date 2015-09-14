Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2015 | 10:35am EDT

Border deadline

A migrant is seen through the fence as he walks before crossing the into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant is seen through the fence as he walks before crossing the into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A migrant is seen through the fence as he walks before crossing the into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
1 / 21
Migrants board a bus after being taken off a train at the border station in Freilassing, Germany September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Migrants board a bus after being taken off a train at the border station in Freilassing, Germany September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants board a bus after being taken off a train at the border station in Freilassing, Germany September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
2 / 21
A sign reading "#trainofhopeDO" is seen at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A sign reading "#trainofhopeDO" is seen at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A sign reading "#trainofhopeDO" is seen at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
3 / 21
A migrant family boards a train heading towards the Austrian border from Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant family boards a train heading towards the Austrian border from Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A migrant family boards a train heading towards the Austrian border from Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 21
A migrant sits in a train heading towards the Austrian border from Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant sits in a train heading towards the Austrian border from Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A migrant sits in a train heading towards the Austrian border from Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
5 / 21
Hungarian police officers help a migrant carrying his child to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police officers help a migrant carrying his child to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Hungarian police officers help a migrant carrying his child to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 21
A bus with migrants arrives at the train station in Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A bus with migrants arrives at the train station in Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A bus with migrants arrives at the train station in Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
7 / 21
Migrants arrive at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Migrants arrive at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Migrants arrive at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
8 / 21
A railway official secures the rail tracks as migrants sit on the platform, waiting for a train at Vienna west railway station, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A railway official secures the rail tracks as migrants sit on the platform, waiting for a train at Vienna west railway station, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A railway official secures the rail tracks as migrants sit on the platform, waiting for a train at Vienna west railway station, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
9 / 21
Policemen maintain order after migrants attempted to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Policemen maintain order after migrants attempted to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Policemen maintain order after migrants attempted to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
10 / 21
Migrants walk away from the border crossing from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants walk away from the border crossing from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants walk away from the border crossing from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
11 / 21
Syrian refugees cross train tracks as they make their way towards Greece's border, with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Syrian refugees cross train tracks as they make their way towards Greece's border, with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Syrian refugees cross train tracks as they make their way towards Greece's border, with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 21
Police maintain order as migrants attempt to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Police maintain order as migrants attempt to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Police maintain order as migrants attempt to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 21
German police register migrants at a border station in Freilassing, Germany September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

German police register migrants at a border station in Freilassing, Germany September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
German police register migrants at a border station in Freilassing, Germany September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
14 / 21
Migrants run on the field near the border crossing from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants run on the field near the border crossing from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants run on the field near the border crossing from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
15 / 21
German policemen check passenger's documents on a train in Freilassing, on the border between Austria and Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

German policemen check passenger's documents on a train in Freilassing, on the border between Austria and Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
German policemen check passenger's documents on a train in Freilassing, on the border between Austria and Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
16 / 21
Hungarian policemen stand outside a bus with migrants at a collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hungarian policemen stand outside a bus with migrants at a collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand outside a bus with migrants at a collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
17 / 21
A group of migrants from Syria sits inside a vehicle stopped by German police on a country road heading to Freilassing, Germany from Salzburg, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A group of migrants from Syria sits inside a vehicle stopped by German police on a country road heading to Freilassing, Germany from Salzburg, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A group of migrants from Syria sits inside a vehicle stopped by German police on a country road heading to Freilassing, Germany from Salzburg, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
18 / 21
Hungarian police officers stand guard as migrants disembark from a train at the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom next to the Austrian Hungarian border, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Hungarian police officers stand guard as migrants disembark from a train at the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom next to the Austrian Hungarian border, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Hungarian police officers stand guard as migrants disembark from a train at the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom next to the Austrian Hungarian border, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
19 / 21
A Hungarian police officer stands outside a bus with migrants at a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Hungarian police officer stands outside a bus with migrants at a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A Hungarian police officer stands outside a bus with migrants at a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
20 / 21
Migrants walk along rail tracks on sunset close to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants walk along rail tracks on sunset close to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Migrants walk along rail tracks on sunset close to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Airbus, Alabama

Airbus, Alabama

Next Slideshows

Airbus, Alabama

Airbus, Alabama

Airbus Group's new factory in Mobile, Alabama will build predominately A321 aircraft.

Sep 14 2015
Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from the month of August.

Sep 12 2015
U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

The world's top tennis players face off in New York.

Sep 12 2015
Remembering 9/11

Remembering 9/11

Ceremonies mark fourteen years since the attacks of 9/11.

Sep 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast