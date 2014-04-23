Born free in South Africa

First-time voter Sanele Gasa, 19, sits in the living room of his home in Inanda near Durban April 10, 2014. Sanele said: "I don't see, to be honest, the importance of voting. It seems like when you vote and when you don't vote it's all the same. Because I know people who have voted for years and nothing has changed for them. Like my Dad, he still lives in a mud house. He was born in 1961 and he is still living in a mud house. He has been registered for plenty time for the RDP houses in the local community. There's no change. His house can fall on him during the night, no-one knows when it's raining hard. But I did register for voting. This is my first time voting, because I am a born free, I was born in 1994. It will be hard and I'll be honest for me to choose a party." REUTERS/Rogan Ward