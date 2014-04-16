Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 15, 2014 | 8:35pm EDT

Boston bombings remembered

<p>2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivors Paul and J.P. Norden cross the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivors Paul and J.P. Norden cross the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivors Paul and J.P. Norden cross the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 25
<p>The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 25
<p>Dignitaries, including Vice President Joe Biden, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Dignitaries, including Vice President Joe Biden, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings....more

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Dignitaries, including Vice President Joe Biden, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 25
<p>Members of the public stand behind barricades during a ceremony for dignitaries, survivors and first responders at the finish line marking the the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of the public stand behind barricades during a ceremony for dignitaries, survivors and first responders at the finish line marking the the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Members of the public stand behind barricades during a ceremony for dignitaries, survivors and first responders at the finish line marking the the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 25
<p>Honor guards march after a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Honor guards march after a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Honor guards march after a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
5 / 25
<p>Boston Marathon bombing survivor Erika Brannock crosses the finish line following a ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Erika Brannock crosses the finish line following a ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Erika Brannock crosses the finish line following a ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
6 / 25
<p>Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a ceremony at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a...more

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a ceremony at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
7 / 25
<p>Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 25
<p>Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley (L) joins the family of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. Martin Richard's sister Jane (5th R) wipes her face as she stands with her mother Denise (4th R), brother Henry (3rd R) and father Bill (2nd R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley (L) joins the family of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. Martin Richard's sister Jane (5th R) wipes her face as she...more

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley (L) joins the family of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. Martin Richard's sister Jane (5th R) wipes her face as she stands with her mother Denise (4th R), brother Henry (3rd R) and father Bill (2nd R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 25
<p>Honor guards stand beside a wreath at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Honor guards stand beside a wreath at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Honor guards stand beside a wreath at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
10 / 25
<p>A bystander cries as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A bystander cries as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A bystander cries as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 25
<p>Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
12 / 25
<p>Pedestrians pass by blue and yellow banners near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Pedestrians pass by blue and yellow banners near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Pedestrians pass by blue and yellow banners near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
13 / 25
<p>Kevin Brown puts up a handmade memorial for victims of the bombings near the race's finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Kevin Brown puts up a handmade memorial for victims of the bombings near the race's finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Kevin Brown puts up a handmade memorial for victims of the bombings near the race's finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 25
<p>Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (C) joins the family of bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, April 15, 2014. Richard's family members include sister Jane (3rd R), mother Denise (2nd R) and brother Henry (R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (C) joins the family of bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, April 15, 2014. Richard's family members include sister Jane (3rd R), mother Denise (2nd R) and...more

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (C) joins the family of bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, April 15, 2014. Richard's family members include sister Jane (3rd R), mother Denise (2nd R) and brother Henry (R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 25
<p>Passers-by watch as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Passers-by watch as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Passers-by watch as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 25
<p>Roses hang on a lamp post near the site of the second bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Roses hang on a lamp post near the site of the second bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Roses hang on a lamp post near the site of the second bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 25
<p>Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino (2nd L) wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd L), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C), Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (2nd R) and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a ceremony at the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino (2nd L) wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd L), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C), Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (2nd R) and Boston Athletic Association Executive...more

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino (2nd L) wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd L), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C), Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (2nd R) and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a ceremony at the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 25
<p>Police officers stand near the Boston Marathon grandstand on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Police officers stand near the Boston Marathon grandstand on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Police officers stand near the Boston Marathon grandstand on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
19 / 25
<p>Boston Police stand beneath a Boston Strong sign near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Boston Police stand beneath a Boston Strong sign near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Boston Police stand beneath a Boston Strong sign near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
20 / 25
<p>Family members of the victims are joined by Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (baseball cap, L) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd R) as they walk to the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Family members of the victims are joined by Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (baseball cap, L) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd R) as they walk to the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast in Boston, April...more

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Family members of the victims are joined by Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (baseball cap, L) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd R) as they walk to the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 25
<p>Boston Fire Department honor guards (R) relieve Cambridge Police honor guards at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Boston Fire Department honor guards (R) relieve Cambridge Police honor guards at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Boston Fire Department honor guards (R) relieve Cambridge Police honor guards at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
22 / 25
<p>A runner passes Marathon Sports, the site of one of two bomb blasts, on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A runner passes Marathon Sports, the site of one of two bomb blasts, on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A runner passes Marathon Sports, the site of one of two bomb blasts, on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
23 / 25
<p>A woman walks her dog past Forum restaurant, one of two bomb sites, on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A woman walks her dog past Forum restaurant, one of two bomb sites, on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A woman walks her dog past Forum restaurant, one of two bomb sites, on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
24 / 25
<p>A cyclist crosses the newly laid official Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A cyclist crosses the newly laid official Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A cyclist crosses the newly laid official Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Transgender in India

Transgender in India

Next Slideshows

Transgender in India

Transgender in India

India's top court recognizes the country's transgender community in a landmark judgment.

Apr 15 2014
Aftermath in Valparaiso

Aftermath in Valparaiso

The scorched aftermath of a deadly fire in the Chilean city.

Apr 15 2014
Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

A total lunar eclipse unfolds, shrouding the moon in an eerie red glow.

Apr 15 2014
Fighting for Assad

Fighting for Assad

On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.

Apr 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast