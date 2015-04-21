Boston Marathon
Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ejegayehu Dibaba of Ethiopia leads the pack at the start. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Caroline Rotich of Kenya lies on the pavement after beating Marae Dibaba (top) of Ethiopia to win the women's division of the Boston Marathon April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Wellesley College students cheer on the runners. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Caroline Rotich of Kenya breaks the tape just ahead of Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia to win. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Runners in the first wave cross the start line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Tatyana McFadden (L) celebrates with Bill Richard (R), father of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, and Martin's brother Henry (C), after McFadden won the women's wheelchair division of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts...more
Phoebe Vanscoy-Giessler wears a sign reading "Stick with Me! I'm Gonna Finish in the Top 30 (Thousand)" after crossing the finish line of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chandler Rainey reacts after crossing the finish line at the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hon Kau Cheuk of Hong Kong gets high fives from spectators as he approaches the finish line of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A spectator holds a sign reading "Run Like the Wind and Rain" near the finish line of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A runner crosses the final mile line on Commonwealth Avenue during the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Tatyana McFadden gets a hug from Bill Martin, father of Boston Marathon bombing victim Richard Martin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Caroline Rotich of Kenya and Ejegayehu Dibaba of Ethiopia sprint to the finish. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Runners cross the finish line of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Runners make their way down the course in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (left) and Caroline Rotich of Kenya celebrate winning the men's and women's divisions. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Spectators greet runners as they start the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Tatyana McFadden, winner of the women's wheelchair division reaches out to Carlos Arredondo, of Boston. Arredondo is known for saving a man's life during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Police officers stand on duty as runners pass by in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Desiree Davila Linden of the United States runs near the finish line. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Elite men runners cross the start line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Marathon participant Christopher Snedecor of Somerville, Massachusetts, goes through security as he arrives at the Boston Commons to board buses to bring him to the starting line. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Elite women runners cross the start line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The third wave of runners crosses the start line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Shalane Flanagan of the United States runs near the finish line. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Marathon participants Gerry Miller (left) of Calgary, Canada, along with Richard Webster of Boston arrive at the Boston Commons before the start of the race. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Spectators gather near the start line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A child with an umbrella passes by a window painted with "Boston" near the start line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Ernst van Dyk of South Africa crosses the start line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A Boston police officer walks towards the finish line before the start of the marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
